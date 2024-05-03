Dunfermline host low-key AGM as shareholders formally sign off on ‘disappointing’ £1M-plus losses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline host low-key AGM as shareholders formally sign off on ‘disappointing’ £1M-plus losses

Relegation to League One was a significant factor in the East End Park outfit's seven-figure deficit for the year to May 2023.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic FC's East End Park stadium.
Dunfermline's East End Park. Image: SNS Group

Dunfermline’s latest set of accounts – for the year to May 2023 – have been signed off by shareholders at the club’s AGM.

The low-key get-together took place at East End Park on Thursday night and was attended by the UK-based members of the Pars board only.

Chairman and chief executive David Cook and his fellow directors present took care of the formal business of the meeting.

That included reappointing the club’s auditors and approving the accounts before taking questions from the floor, including queries surrounding the club’s new Rosyth training ground.

Dunfermline CEO and chairman David Cook stands at East End Park.
Dunfermline CEO and chairman David Cook. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Neither manager James McPake nor members of his coaching staff or playing squad were in attendance ahead of the final fixture of the team’s first season back in the Championship.

It is hoped promotion back to the second-tier will help improve the club’s finances, which took a major hit following a year in League One.

The most recent financial figures are those for the 12 months ending May 31, 2023, and were made public in February.

They showed a ‘disappointing’ loss of £1,039,907.

The club have sought to qualify the numbers, citing the impact of relegation from the Championship in 2022 and the decision to retain a ‘very competitive playing budget’, which ultimately led to the League One title at the first time of asking.

‘A lot of work to do’

They also pointed to the ongoing investment in the relaunched youth academy and the new training ground at Rosyth, the first phase of which opened last month.

It is anticipated the accounts for the year to the end of this month will see a significant improvement.

However, club officials have admitted they ‘still have a lot of work to do’ to reach a balanced budget.

A statement released with the accounts read: “Supporters will see that following the League One winning campaign the club has posted losses in excess of £1 million.

“Whilst these numbers are obviously disappointing we want to reassure our fans and explain these numbers further.”

Dunfermline's Rosyth training ground.
Spending on Dunfermline’s new Rosyth training ground helped push up costs. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Dunfermline say relegation had a ‘profound impact’ on revenue and on away ticket sales, whilst costs associated with development of the new training ground and the relaunched youth academy were justified.

The statement continued: “We firmly believe that both of these projects will generate long-term benefits for the club.

“We do expect to see improvements in the following year’s accounts, albeit we still have a lot of work to do to reduce costs and increase revenues further to achieve a break-even position and bring about long-term sustainability.

“The backing, and long term commitment, from [German owners] DAFC Fussball GMBH continues and we are hugely grateful for their support.

“Similarly, we recognise the outstanding backing our supporters continue to give week-in, week-out.”

