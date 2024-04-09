Dunfermline celebrate ‘landmark moment’ as they announce completion of first phase of new training ground

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline celebrate ‘landmark moment’ as they announce completion of first phase of new training ground

The Pars have started to use their artificial surface in Rosyth.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline's Rosyth training ground.
Dunfermline's Rosyth training ground. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Dunfermline are celebrating a ‘landmark moment’ after announcing the completion of the first phase of their new training facility.

The Pars began using their brand-new, state-of-the-art artificial surface at Rosyth on Tuesday.

The Fifers say the installation of the 4G astro pitch, floodlights and surrounding fencing was completed on time by contractors Doe Sports.

Whilst it is just the initial stage of works at the former Rosyth Civil Service Sports Club, the East End Park outfit say it ‘represents a huge step forward’.

Dunfermline staff and players gather at the club's new Rosyth training ground.
Dunfermline staff and players gather at the club’s new Rosyth training ground. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

And sporting director Thomas Meggle has hailed the generational change to the way the club will be able to operate in the future.

The facility has been a major part of the investment made by German owners DAFC Fussball GmbH.

Meggle said: “We are delighted to be able to start to use the astroturf pitch here at Rosyth.

“It’s a landmark moment and the culmination of more than two years of planning.

Potential

“We know there is still lots to do on the site as we look to fully realise the potential of the training ground.

“But having an outstanding all-weather playing surface lets us get all DAFC teams on site at one venue for the first time in a generation.”

Dunfermline still have work to complete around the new pitch and initial plans also included grass surfaces, a gym and staff offices.

But this will allow the first-team squad, academy players and Pars Foundation to all work together on one site.

Dunfermline train for the first time at their new facility in Rosyth.
Dunfermline train for the first time at their new facility in Rosyth. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Chairman and CEO David Cook added: “I’d like to thank DAFC Fussball GMBH for their support in helping us complete phase one of our Rosyth Training Ground project along with Fife Council, The Scottish Football Association and DCMS (Department for Culture, Media and Sport) who have offered grant support to the initiative.

“Our construction partners Sports Lab and Doe Sports North Ltd have been exemplary in their project management and delivery of this project on budget and on time.

“Finally, I would like to acknowledge the fine contributions of my fellow directors Ian Hunter and Billy Braisby who have played pivotal roles in getting us to this stage. Exciting times ahead!”

