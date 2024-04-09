Dunfermline celebrate ‘landmark moment’ as they announce completion of first phase of new training ground

Dunfermline are celebrating a ‘landmark moment’ after announcing the completion of the first phase of their new training facility.

The Pars began using their brand-new, state-of-the-art artificial surface at Rosyth on Tuesday.

The Fifers say the installation of the 4G astro pitch, floodlights and surrounding fencing was completed on time by contractors Doe Sports.

Whilst it is just the initial stage of works at the former Rosyth Civil Service Sports Club, the East End Park outfit say it ‘represents a huge step forward’.

And sporting director Thomas Meggle has hailed the generational change to the way the club will be able to operate in the future.

The facility has been a major part of the investment made by German owners DAFC Fussball GmbH.

Meggle said: “We are delighted to be able to start to use the astroturf pitch here at Rosyth.

“It’s a landmark moment and the culmination of more than two years of planning.

Potential

“We know there is still lots to do on the site as we look to fully realise the potential of the training ground.

“But having an outstanding all-weather playing surface lets us get all DAFC teams on site at one venue for the first time in a generation.”

Dunfermline still have work to complete around the new pitch and initial plans also included grass surfaces, a gym and staff offices.

But this will allow the first-team squad, academy players and Pars Foundation to all work together on one site.

Chairman and CEO David Cook added: “I’d like to thank DAFC Fussball GMBH for their support in helping us complete phase one of our Rosyth Training Ground project along with Fife Council, The Scottish Football Association and DCMS (Department for Culture, Media and Sport) who have offered grant support to the initiative.

“Our construction partners Sports Lab and Doe Sports North Ltd have been exemplary in their project management and delivery of this project on budget and on time.

“Finally, I would like to acknowledge the fine contributions of my fellow directors Ian Hunter and Billy Braisby who have played pivotal roles in getting us to this stage. Exciting times ahead!”