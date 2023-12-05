James McPake on how new training ground will ‘grow’ Dunfermline AND provide future signing boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James McPake on how new training ground will ‘grow’ Dunfermline AND provide future signing boost

The Dunfermline boss is relishing the prospect of having the club's own dedicated facility.

By Iain Collin
(L to R) Lewis McCann, James McPake, David Cook and Matty Todd at Dunfermline's new training base in Rosyth. Image: Dunfermline Athletic FC
James McPake has hailed progress in Dunfermline’s new training ground as ‘massive’.

And the Pars boss is convinced it will both help the club ‘grow’ and get one up on rivals when trying to sign players.

The East End Park outfit announced last week they had finally started construction of the facility at the Civil Service Sports Council grounds in Rosyth.

Planning delays and discussions with funding partners had postponed the works, which were initially announced in November 2021.

It had been hoped to have part of the site operational for the start of pre-season training last term.

However, it is now anticipated the first phase, including a floodlit artificial pitch and dressing rooms, will be completed by the end of March.

Dunfermline performed a breaking ground ceremony at their new training facility last week. Pictured are academy graduates Lewis McCann and Matty Todd, either side of manager James McPake and chairman and CEO David Cook. Image: Dunfermline Athletic FC.

McPake, whose squad currently train at former base Pitreavie, is relishing the prospect of Dunfermline having their own purpose-built facility before the SPFL Championship campaign is finished.

He said: “It’s massive. I know it takes the football club to another level but it cannot be underplayed just how important or how good a training ground would be. There are not many in Scotland.

“Pitreavie have been excellent with us since we’ve come in. It has been good down there, but just having your own space and everything there…

Grows

“We are fortunate with the gym that we have got here [at East End Park] but I’ve been at clubs where the gym is off-site, the training ground is off-site. It is tough.

“You just have to deal with it but having your own facility grows the club from pre-academy all the way to first-team.

“You are spending more hours there and having that ability to be on the pitch as much as you want, and the ability to have everything on-site is huge for the younger kids and all the way to the first-team.

“In my opinion it is a massive step for the club and I’m looking forward to it.”

McPake remembers the influence that modern, state-of-the-art facilities had on him during spells with Coventry City and Hibernian.

He is hopeful Dunfermline’s training ground could also help sway signing targets – at all levels of the club – in future.

Professional environment

He added: “I have played at clubs who have their own training ground but I have never coached where you could bring a player in and say, ‘here’s a facility’.

“When I went into Hibs or Coventry for the first time your first impression is of the training ground. If you can add that to your club I think it will definitely help.

“There can be other reasons for young kids [in terms of] where their parents want them to go. Or for older players is it money, location? I don’t know, everything comes into it.

“Certainly it is not going to do any harm and it just makes the environment more professional as well.

“So, credit to the club for doing this. I’m looking forward to it.”

