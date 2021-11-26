‘Game-changer!’ Dunfermline unveil details of training base – as youth academy start date is revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

‘Game-changer!’ Dunfermline unveil details of training base – as youth academy start date is revealed

By Alan Temple
November 26 2021, 12.00pm
Bright future: DAFC
Dunfermline Athletic have concluded a deal to take control of the former Civil Service Sports Council Grounds in Rosyth to build their new training base.

The Pars are hopeful that the site will be at least partly operational for the start of 2022/23 pre-season training.

Chairman Ross McArthur has described the project as a ‘game-changer’ and emphasised that it has been made possible due to the investment of German owners DAFC Fussball GmbH.

“Our club in recent years has attempted to develop young players,” said McArthur.

“To do this you need better coaching of course, but you also need the best facilities I genuinely believe having this facility is a game-changer for DAFC, and only the funding from DAFC Fussball GmbH allows us to do this.”

Investement: Dunfermline owners (L-R) Damir Keretic, Nick Teller, Albrecht Gundermann, Thomas Meggle

Impressive plans for the training base include two full-sized grass pitches, a 3G artificial surface and a strength and conditioning gym.

Staff offices and an analysis auditorium will modernise the day-to-day operation of the football department, while there will be changing facilities for the first-team, academy and the Pars Foundation.

There will also be a kitchen, eating area and indoor sports hall.

Youth Academy start date

In another landmark announcement, Dunfermline have confirmed that their new youth academy will begin operation in January 2022.

FEFA graduate: Paul Allan

The Pars are striking out on their own following seven years as part of the Fife Elite Football Academy structure and will join the ‘Performance’ tier of the Scottish FA’s Club Academy Scotland (CAS) system.

That is the second tier — below ‘Elite’ — and includes sides such as St Johnstone, Partick Thistle and St Mirren.

The new Dunfermline academy will run seven teams from under-11s to a dual-band under-17/18 side.

McArthur added: “Bringing back our own youth academy is another significant milestone in rebuilding our club for the future.

It provides a joined up pathway for young footballers from the Pars Foundation, to the Academy and then ultimately the first team.”

As Courier Sport revealed on Thursday, the Pars are also expected to name Nottingham Forest chief commercial officer David Cook as their chief executive in the new year.

