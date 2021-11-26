‘Game-changer!’ Dunfermline unveil details of training base – as youth academy start date is revealed

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dunfermline Athletic have concluded a deal to take control of the former Civil Service Sports Council Grounds in Rosyth to build their new training base.

The Pars are hopeful that the site will be at least partly operational for the start of 2022/23 pre-season training.

Chairman Ross McArthur has described the project as a ‘game-changer’ and emphasised that it has been made possible due to the investment of German owners DAFC Fussball GmbH.

“Our club in recent years has attempted to develop young players,” said McArthur.

“To do this you need better coaching of course, but you also need the best facilities I genuinely believe having this facility is a game-changer for DAFC, and only the funding from DAFC Fussball GmbH allows us to do this.”

Impressive plans for the training base include two full-sized grass pitches, a 3G artificial surface and a strength and conditioning gym.

Staff offices and an analysis auditorium will modernise the day-to-day operation of the football department, while there will be changing facilities for the first-team, academy and the Pars Foundation.

There will also be a kitchen, eating area and indoor sports hall.

Youth Academy start date

In another landmark announcement, Dunfermline have confirmed that their new youth academy will begin operation in January 2022.

The Pars are striking out on their own following seven years as part of the Fife Elite Football Academy structure and will join the ‘Performance’ tier of the Scottish FA’s Club Academy Scotland (CAS) system.

That is the second tier — below ‘Elite’ — and includes sides such as St Johnstone, Partick Thistle and St Mirren.

The new Dunfermline academy will run seven teams from under-11s to a dual-band under-17/18 side.

McArthur added: “Bringing back our own youth academy is another significant milestone in rebuilding our club for the future.

“It provides a joined up pathway for young footballers from the Pars Foundation, to the Academy and then ultimately the first team.”

As Courier Sport revealed on Thursday, the Pars are also expected to name Nottingham Forest chief commercial officer David Cook as their chief executive in the new year.