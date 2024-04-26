Dundee boss Tony Docherty to miss weekend Celtic clash through suspension

Dundee head into the first post-split fixture of the season this weekend at home to Celtic.

It is the first time since 2015 the Dark Blues will feature in the Premiership’s top-six after a stellar return to top-flight football this season.

They will be without injured skipper Joe Shaughnessy and loan star Owen Beck.

But there will also be a key absence on the touchline.

Manager Tony Docherty is suspended for Sunday’s 3pm kick-off.

Instead of his usual place in the dugout, the Dens boss will be in the stands watching on as his side face the league leaders.

4th yellow

That’s after picking up his fourth yellow card of the season at Aberdeen earlier this month.

Docherty was booked by referee Nick Walsh in the first-half at Pittodrie.

The early stages of the game had seen three Dundee players cautioned for fouls on Dons winger Duk before Graeme Shinnie hauled down Dara Costelloe in midfield.

It initially appeared the referee was reluctant to bring out a yellow for the Aberdeen man and Docherty made his feelings clear.

Both in the end saw yellow.

Shinnie would later pick up a second booking in stoppage time and was sent off as Dundee secured a top-six berth.

Docherty’s previous three came against Motherwell, St Johnstone and at St Mirren in February.

What does ban mean?

SFA rules state the one-match ban for a coach receiving four yellow cards comes into effect 14 days after the offence occurs so Docherty was free to take the Rangers game before the ban kicked in.

Suspension will mean the Dundee manager won’t be able to enter the playing area or dressing-room throughout the contest.

He can be in the dressing-room until 75 minutes before kick-off and can re-enter 15 minutes after full-time.

For the rest of the time, Docherty will have to remain in the stands.