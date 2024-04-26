Dundee boss Tony Docherty to miss weekend Celtic clash through suspension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty to miss weekend Celtic clash through suspension

The Dark Blues gaffer will be a key absence on the touchline.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

Dundee head into the first post-split fixture of the season this weekend at home to Celtic.

It is the first time since 2015 the Dark Blues will feature in the Premiership’s top-six after a stellar return to top-flight football this season.

They will be without injured skipper Joe Shaughnessy and loan star Owen Beck.

But there will also be a key absence on the touchline.

Manager Tony Docherty is suspended for Sunday’s 3pm kick-off.

Assistant manager Stuart Taylor will be in charge on the touchline for Dundee against Celtic instead of Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.

Instead of his usual place in the dugout, the Dens boss will be in the stands watching on as his side face the league leaders.

4th yellow

That’s after picking up his fourth yellow card of the season at Aberdeen earlier this month.

Docherty was booked by referee Nick Walsh in the first-half at Pittodrie.

The early stages of the game had seen three Dundee players cautioned for fouls on Dons winger Duk before Graeme Shinnie hauled down Dara Costelloe in midfield.

A Graeme Shinnie foul eventually brought a booking for the Aberdeen man and the Dundee manager. Image: SNS

It initially appeared the referee was reluctant to bring out a yellow for the Aberdeen man and Docherty made his feelings clear.

Both in the end saw yellow.

Shinnie would later pick up a second booking in stoppage time and was sent off as Dundee secured a top-six berth.

Docherty’s previous three came against Motherwell, St Johnstone and at St Mirren in February.

What does ban mean?

SFA rules state the one-match ban for a coach receiving four yellow cards comes into effect 14 days after the offence occurs so Docherty was free to take the Rangers game before the ban kicked in.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty won't be in the dugout against Celtic on Sunday. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty won’t be in the dugout against Celtic on Sunday. Image: SNS

Suspension will mean the Dundee manager won’t be able to enter the playing area or dressing-room throughout the contest.

He can be in the dressing-room until 75 minutes before kick-off and can re-enter 15 minutes after full-time.

For the rest of the time, Docherty will have to remain in the stands.

Conversation