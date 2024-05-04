Dundee 1-3 St Mirren: Player ratings and match report as dreadful defending sees poor Dee well-beaten in crucial clash

Dundee’s dream of European football was dealt a major blow after St Mirren ran out 3-1 winners at Dens Park.

Dreadful defending and sloppy play peppered one of the poorest performances of the season from the Dark Blues as they came up short on a crucial day.

Victory for the Buddies saw them open up a five-point lead in the race for fifth place with just nine points left to play for.

Alex Gogic scrambled in to open the scoring in the first half before errors at the back allowed Scott Tanser and Toyosi Olusanya to put St Mirren 3-0 up.

Michael Mellon would get one back with 15 minutes to go but that couldn’t mask an overwhelmingly disappointing day for the Dee.

First half

Lyall Cameron was back fit and available and straight back into Tony Docherty’s starting XI.

That saw Josh Mulligan drop to the bench alongside Malachi Boateng. Aaron Donnelly replaced him and took a place in the back three as Docherty changed approach.

That return to 3-5-2 matched St Mirren but it was the Buddies who had much the better of the opening half.

Three corners inside three minutes set the tone with Dundee unable to build any kind of possession.

Finishing from St Mirren was poor, though, and the Dark Blues could have punished them on 15 minutes only for Luke McCowan’s control to let him down at a key moment.

The Dee skipper would then sting the palms of Zach Hemming on 35 minutes. Attacking moves, though, had been few and far between with passing and touch sloppy from the hosts.

Docherty was unhappy at the showing from his side and got even unhappier when Gogic scrambled in the opening goal on 38 minutes.

Dundee disputed the free-kick decision that set off the move but can only look at their own defensive failure to deal with what followed.

The 1,800 St Mirren fans enjoyed the goal, as scrappy as it was, to see their side head into the break well on top.

Second half

Malachi Boateng replaced Mo Sylla at the break and immediately there was more impetus from Dundee.

But defensive errors proved costly as St Mirren doubled their lead.

A forward ball bounced in behind the Dee defence and Aaron Donnelly was there to deal with it. But he failed to do as, giving Tanser the chance to finish with ease.

Moments later it was almost 3-0 as Ricki Lamie missed his clearance. He had goalie Jon McCracken to thank as he blocked Toyosi Olusanya’s effort.

The same man did indeed put the game out of sight on 71 minutes. Again, defending was dreadful from the home side.

Keanu Baccus was allowed to drift inside with no challenge, Mikael Mandron was just about denied but the ball fell at the back post for Olusanya to squeeze the ball past McCracken.

Dundee fans headed for the exits with a dream of European football at Dens next season fading before their eyes.

There was, though, a goal back to cheer for those still in the stands as an Owen Dodgson free-kick was knocked across goal by Donnelly for Mellon to head in with 15 minutes to go.

Cameron fired just wide on 79 and on 86 minutes McCowan saw an effort pushed onto the post by Hemming.

But there would be no comeback as St Mirren ran out clear winners at Dens Park.

Player Ratings

Dundee FC: McCracken 5, Portales 5, Lamie 4 (Costelloe 77), Donnelly 5, McGhee 6, Dodgson 6, Sylla 5 (Boateng 46), Cameron 6 (Mulligan 82), McCowan 6, Tiffoney 6 (Mellon 66), Bakayoko 6 (Main 66).

Subs not used: Sharp, Astley, Robinson, Robertson.

St Mirren: Hemming, Bolton, Tanser, O’Hara, Mandron, McMenamin (Baccus 61), Gogic, Boyd-Munce, Olusanya (Scott 77), Fraser, Strain (Dunne 87).

Subs not used: Urminsky, Taylor, Flynn, Kiltie, Brown, Jamieson.

Referee: Matthew MacDermid

Attendance: 6,877