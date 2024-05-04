Dundee 1-3 St Mirren: Player ratings and match report as dreadful defending sees poor Dee well-beaten in crucial clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee 1-3 St Mirren: Player ratings and match report as dreadful defending sees poor Dee well-beaten in crucial clash

Victory saw the Buddies take firm control of the race for European football.

By George Cran
St Mirren celebrate at Dens Park. Image: SNS
St Mirren celebrate at Dens Park. Image: SNS

Dundee’s dream of European football was dealt a major blow after St Mirren ran out 3-1 winners at Dens Park.

Dreadful defending and sloppy play peppered one of the poorest performances of the season from the Dark Blues as they came up short on a crucial day.

Victory for the Buddies saw them open up a five-point lead in the race for fifth place with just nine points left to play for.

Alex Gogic scrambled in to open the scoring in the first half before errors at the back allowed Scott Tanser and Toyosi Olusanya to put St Mirren 3-0 up.

Michael Mellon would get one back with 15 minutes to go but that couldn’t mask an overwhelmingly disappointing day for the Dee.

First half

Lyall Cameron was back fit and available and straight back into Tony Docherty’s starting XI.

That saw Josh Mulligan drop to the bench alongside Malachi Boateng. Aaron Donnelly replaced him and took a place in the back three as Docherty changed approach.

That return to 3-5-2 matched St Mirren but it was the Buddies who had much the better of the opening half.

Alex Gogic makes it 1-0 in the first half. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Alex Gogic makes it 1-0 in the first half. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Three corners inside three minutes set the tone with Dundee unable to build any kind of possession.

Finishing from St Mirren was poor, though, and the Dark Blues could have punished them on 15 minutes only for Luke McCowan’s control to let him down at a key moment.

The Dee skipper would then sting the palms of Zach Hemming on 35 minutes. Attacking moves, though, had been few and far between with passing and touch sloppy from the hosts.

Owen Dodgson
Dundee struggled to get anything going in the first half as St Mirren took control. Image: SNS

Docherty was unhappy at the showing from his side and got even unhappier when Gogic scrambled in the opening goal on 38 minutes.

Dundee disputed the free-kick decision that set off the move but can only look at their own defensive failure to deal with what followed.

The 1,800 St Mirren fans enjoyed the goal, as scrappy as it was, to see their side head into the break well on top.

Second half

Malachi Boateng replaced Mo Sylla at the break and immediately there was more impetus from Dundee.

But defensive errors proved costly as St Mirren doubled their lead.

A forward ball bounced in behind the Dee defence and Aaron Donnelly was there to deal with it. But he failed to do as, giving Tanser the chance to finish with ease.

Moments later it was almost 3-0 as Ricki Lamie missed his clearance. He had goalie Jon McCracken to thank as he blocked Toyosi Olusanya’s effort.

Scott Tanser puts St Mirren 2-0 in front against Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Scott Tanser puts St Mirren 2-0 in front against Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

The same man did indeed put the game out of sight on 71 minutes. Again, defending was dreadful from the home side.

Keanu Baccus was allowed to drift inside with no challenge, Mikael Mandron was just about denied but the ball fell at the back post for Olusanya to squeeze the ball past McCracken.

Dundee fans headed for the exits with a dream of European football at Dens next season fading before their eyes.

There was, though, a goal back to cheer for those still in the stands as an Owen Dodgson free-kick was knocked across goal by Donnelly for Mellon to head in with 15 minutes to go.

Cameron fired just wide on 79 and on 86 minutes McCowan saw an effort pushed onto the post by Hemming.

But there would be no comeback as St Mirren ran out clear winners at Dens Park.

Player Ratings

Dundee FC: McCracken 5, Portales 5, Lamie 4 (Costelloe 77), Donnelly 5, McGhee 6, Dodgson 6, Sylla 5 (Boateng 46), Cameron 6 (Mulligan 82), McCowan 6, Tiffoney 6 (Mellon 66), Bakayoko 6 (Main 66).

Subs not used: Sharp, Astley, Robinson, Robertson.

St Mirren: Hemming, Bolton, Tanser, O’Hara, Mandron, McMenamin (Baccus 61), Gogic, Boyd-Munce, Olusanya (Scott 77), Fraser, Strain (Dunne 87).

Subs not used: Urminsky, Taylor, Flynn, Kiltie, Brown, Jamieson.

Referee: Matthew MacDermid

Attendance: 6,877

More from Dundee FC

Josh Mulligan takes on Dumbarton. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Josh Mulligan reveals Dundee reminders of Perugia as he takes inspiration from 2003 homegrown…
Ryan Astley in action for Dundee
Dundee v St Mirren Euro showdown: How do rivals compare?
Tony Docherty applauds the Dundee fans after seeing off Livingston at Dens Park. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee 'love playing at home' says Tony Docherty as he talks up Dens boost…
The Dundee fans invade the pitch at the final whistle. Image: DC Thomson.
How Dundee FC won the league on a nerve-shredding 'Helicopter Saturday' in 2014
Dundee boss Tony Docherty.
Tony Docherty opens up on 'buzzing' Dundee, Owen Beck's pledge to Lyall Cameron and…
2
Jon McCracken is on loan at Dundee from Norwich. Image: SNS.
VIDEO: Dundee's Jon McCracken declares it 'silly' to rule out Dens Park return as…
Tony Docherty in the stands as his Dundee take on Celtic. Image: SNS
Dundee transfer talk on back burner insists Tony Docherty as he reveals Lyall Cameron…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty has been nominated for manager of the year. Image: SNS.
VIDEO: Dundee boss Tony Docherty on how pitch fix will help 'forward-thinking' Dark Blues
Tony Docherty and Jim Goodwin will go head to head in next season's Dundee derbies. Images: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee's European push and United's title win make it a GREAT time…
Lyall Cameron
Dundee star Lyall Cameron talks 'cross against your name' of being smaller player, role…
2

Conversation