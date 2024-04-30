Tony Docherty lands major award nomination following superb Dundee debut season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Docherty lands major award nomination following superb Dundee debut season

Docherty guided the newly-promoted Dark Blues into the Premiership's top six.

By Reporter
Tony Docherty's first season as a manager has been a roaring success
Tony Docherty's first season as a manager has been a roaring success.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty will go head-to-head with his long-time dugout colleague Derek McInnes for SPFL manager of the year.

The Dens Park gaffer has been named on a three-man shortlist for the gong, which is voted for by their peers and awarded by the Managers and Coaches Association of Scotland.

Derek McInnes and Tony Docherty led Kilmarnock to survival last season. Image: SNS.
Derek McInnes and Tony Docherty led Kilmarnock to survival last season.

It is a remarkable feat given this is Docherty’s first EVER campaign as a boss in his own right, having spent the majority of his coaching career serving as assistant to McInnes at St Johnstone, Bristol City, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock.

And he has shone with the newly-promoted Dee, guiding them into the top six. Docherty could yet secure European qualification for Dundee and end a 21-year exile from continental competition. 

The news comes mere days after Lyall Cameron was nominated for PFA Scotland young player of the year for his stellar efforts.

McInnes, meanwhile, gets the nod as Killie close in on cementing fourth place.

Falkirk manager John McGlynn
John McGlynn is on the three-man shortlist.

As well as Docherty and McInnes, Falkirk gaffer John McGlynn is in the running following an incredible title win with the Bairns.

Should they avoid defeat at home to Alloa on Saturday, they will complete an invincible League One campaign.

McGlynn and McInnes are both seeking to claim the prize for a second time, having previously won it with Raith Rovers (2010/11) and Aberdeen (2013/14) respectively.

Conversation