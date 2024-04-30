Tony Docherty lands major award nomination following superb Dundee debut season

Dundee boss Tony Docherty will go head-to-head with his long-time dugout colleague Derek McInnes for SPFL manager of the year.

The Dens Park gaffer has been named on a three-man shortlist for the gong, which is voted for by their peers and awarded by the Managers and Coaches Association of Scotland.

It is a remarkable feat given this is Docherty’s first EVER campaign as a boss in his own right, having spent the majority of his coaching career serving as assistant to McInnes at St Johnstone, Bristol City, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock.

And he has shone with the newly-promoted Dee, guiding them into the top six. Docherty could yet secure European qualification for Dundee and end a 21-year exile from continental competition.

The news comes mere days after Lyall Cameron was nominated for PFA Scotland young player of the year for his stellar efforts.

McInnes, meanwhile, gets the nod as Killie close in on cementing fourth place.

As well as Docherty and McInnes, Falkirk gaffer John McGlynn is in the running following an incredible title win with the Bairns.

Should they avoid defeat at home to Alloa on Saturday, they will complete an invincible League One campaign.

McGlynn and McInnes are both seeking to claim the prize for a second time, having previously won it with Raith Rovers (2010/11) and Aberdeen (2013/14) respectively.