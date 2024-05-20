Dundee stars Luke McCowan and Lyall Cameron scoop the awards at the DSA Player of the Year dinner

Luke McCowan scooped a Dundee Player of the Year double at the annual DSA awards dinner.

Dark Blues players, staff and fans gathered together at the Invercarse Hotel to celebrate a fine return to the Premiership that saw the club earn their first top-six finish since 2015.

And it was McCowan who took the big awards at the Dundee Supporters Association do.

After finishing the campaign as leading scorer with 10 Premiership goals and taking the armband for the final few matches, McCowan was named both Player of the Year and Player’s Player of the Year for an excellent 2023/24.

Among the votes from individual supporters clubs were also Mo Sylla and Jordan McGhee but McCowan was the clear winner of the Andrew De Vries Trophy.

And his team-mates thought so, too, after giving him the Player’s award.

Lyall Cameron – who bagged an unprecedented treble last year, winning all three major awards – still came away with two awards himself.

The 21-year-old enjoyed an impressive debut season at Premiership level, scoring five goals and becoming a key player at Scotland U/21 level.

And he retained the Isobel Sneddon Young Player of the Year award, joining Max Anderson and Cammy Kerr as multiple winners of the trophy.

His long-range lob at St Johnstone was also voted Dundee’s Goal of the Season.