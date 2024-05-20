Dundee stars Luke McCowan and Lyall Cameron scoop the awards at the DSA Player of the Year dinner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee stars Luke McCowan and Lyall Cameron scoop the awards at the DSA Player of the Year dinner

The Dark Blues players and staff celebrated a fine return to the Premiership with supporters.

By George Cran
Lyall Cameron and Luke McCowan celebrate at Dens Park - the pair had brilliant seasons for Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Lyall Cameron and Luke McCowan celebrate at Dens Park - the pair had brilliant seasons for Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Luke McCowan scooped a Dundee Player of the Year double at the annual DSA awards dinner.

Dark Blues players, staff and fans gathered together at the Invercarse Hotel to celebrate a fine return to the Premiership that saw the club earn their first top-six finish since 2015.

And it was McCowan who took the big awards at the Dundee Supporters Association do.

Luke McCowan with the Player of the Year trophy. Image: Dundee FC.
Luke McCowan with the Player of the Year trophy. Image: Dundee FC.

After finishing the campaign as leading scorer with 10 Premiership goals and taking the armband for the final few matches, McCowan was named both Player of the Year and Player’s Player of the Year for an excellent 2023/24.

Among the votes from individual supporters clubs were also Mo Sylla and Jordan McGhee but McCowan was the clear winner of the Andrew De Vries Trophy.

And his team-mates thought so, too, after giving him the Player’s award.

Lyall Cameron has scored five times for Dundee this season - here he enjoys his strike at Hearts.
Lyall Cameron enjoyed an impressive debut Premiership campaign. Image: SNS

Lyall Cameron – who bagged an unprecedented treble last year, winning all three major awards – still came away with two awards himself.

The 21-year-old enjoyed an impressive debut season at Premiership level, scoring five goals and becoming a key player at Scotland U/21 level.

And he retained the Isobel Sneddon Young Player of the Year award, joining Max Anderson and Cammy Kerr as multiple winners of the trophy.

His long-range lob at St Johnstone was also voted Dundee’s Goal of the Season.

Dundee reveal pre-season tour plans as Tony Docherty takes Dark Blues to the Continent…

Conversation