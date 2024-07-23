Dundee ‘dug it out’ against Annan as Tony Docherty hails double goalscorer Simon Murray

Tony Docherty says Dundee “dug it out” against Annan Athletic as they booked their place in the knockout stages of the Premier Sports Cup.

The clash at Brechin’s Glebe Park saw the hosts away from home come out on top with a 3-1 victory thanks to Simon Murray’s double and a late Seb Palmer-Houlden strike.

However, it was far from plain sailing against the League One side as the Galabankies threatened an upset with the Premiership side shaky at the start of the second half.

Docherty, though, was pleased to see his side find their way through as group winners with two late goals.

“I’m delighted to get through. I’m pleased for the boys, that was a difficult game tonight,” the Dundee boss said.

“I thought the pitch was a leveller tonight, it was difficult to play on but we found a way. That was important.

“I challenged the boys to win all their games and be the first team to qualify and we’ve done that.

“We’ve carried on from where we finished last season with the mentality and spirit.

“We had to find a way to win, we dug it out.

“I think that’s really important – it was the character and spirit of the squad that got us through tonight.”

Chances – at both ends

After a slow beginning the chances started to come for the hosts away from home with Ryan Astley denied twice – first by the crossbar and then by Jamie Smith in the visitors’ goal.

Fin Robertson was then denied by a combination of both goalkeeper and woodwork as the ball flicked the post on its way wide.

Moments later, though, it was 1-0 and it was star signing Simon Murray rising highest to meet a Luke McCowan cross to head in his first goal since arriving in the summer.

The boyhood Dee enjoyed the moment in front of the supporters as he got his season up and running.

But the glee was short-lived as slack defending at the other end saw Malik Zaid force a save from Jon McCracken and the ball end up at the feet of Tommy Goss for a tap-in.

Annan threw on striker Aidan Smith at half-time and took the game to their Premiership opponents.

And should really have taken the lead when Zaid went through one-on-one with McCracken in centre of goal but fired off the post.

It was a real let-off and more chances came but eventually the Dark Blues got back on top and their pressure paid off in the end.

Murray found the far corner for his second of the night on 85 minutes before Palmer-Houlden scored his first competitive goal for the club since signing on loan from Bristol City.

‘Works his tail off’

And with Inverness and Arbroath playing out a 0-0 draw, the Dee were guaranteed top spot in Group D.

“Our first objective was to be unbeaten in pre-season, we did that. Then the next was to qualify and we’ve done that,” Docherty added.

“There are areas tonight where we can do better.

“But I’m delighted to see Simon get off the mark, he works his tail off.

“His two goals were great finishes and he could have had more.

“I think as a team we could have scored a lot more goals tonight.

“And I’m disappointed with the goal we lost. I’m demanding with the players and clean sheets.

“But I’ve got to be happy with three wins and a really positive goal difference.

“Today we rose to the challenge but I’m particularly pleased for Simon getting off the mark.

“You could see what it means to him celebrating with the fans.

“He’s a bit of talisman for the team and he’s going to be brilliant for us, I know that.”