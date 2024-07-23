Key reasons why Dundee picked Brechin’s Glebe Park for alternative home venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Key reasons why Dundee picked Brechin’s Glebe Park for alternative home venue

The Dark Blues head to Glebe Park for key cup clash against Annan tonight aiming to 'enjoy themselves' in Angus.

By George Cran
Brechin City's Glebe Park. Image: SNS.
A change of home venue won’t derail Dundee’s confident start to the season.

That’s the view of assistant manager Stuart Taylor as the Dark Blues prepare for the strange task of playing a home game away from their actual home.

The Dens Park pitch upgrade is not 100% complete so an alternate venue had to be sought by the Dundee hierarchy.

Glebe Park was their pick and other than purely geographical reasons, there was another key aspect that suited Dundee.

“It’ll be different playing at a different stadium but the way the lads are right now they are in high spirits and are really confident, they could play well anywhere,” Taylor said.

Dundee assistant boss Stuart Taylor. Image: SNS.
“We’re looking forward to it. We played Brechin in pre-season last year and the pitch was really good.

“We’ve been up and had a look, it’s in good nick.

“That’s why the club chose Brechin. It is close enough for the supporters but also the condition of the pitch allows us to go and play football and the lads to enjoy themselves.

“It was in the club’s thinking that we wanted to make sure the game was as close as it possibly could be to ensure we still got that following of the supporters.

“I’m sure they’ll turn out in their droves like they did at Arbroath.

“That was fantastic and it is something we appreciate.”

Paul McGowan reunion

Taylor, though, knows Annan Athletic will be no pushovers in tonight’s clash.

The Galabankies are top of Group D after an unbeaten start to the campaign that has seen away wins over Inverness and Arbroath.

There could also be a reunion with former Dundee stalwart Paul McGowan, whom Taylor also worked with before his time at Dens.

Paul McGowan
Paul McGowan could line up against his old side for Annan Athletic in the Glebe Park clash with Dundee. Image: SNS

“They’ve had a really good start to the season and are top of the group,” he added.

“We know a bit about them, we’ve watched them and know they are a good team with good qualities.

“Wullie Gibson plays and they’ve got wee Gowser as well, known to Dundee fans from his time here but also someone I know from Hamilton from years and years ago.

“We know his qualities but there are other things to look out for.

“We want to win the game and go top of the group but it is going to be a difficult game.”

Dundee will be without the injured Joe Shaughnessy, Clark Robertson and Charlie Reilly.

Reilly picked up a hamstring injury at Bonnyrigg Rose last weekend but a timescale for his return is still to be determined.

Conversation