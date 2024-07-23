Key reasons why Dundee picked Brechin’s Glebe Park for alternative home venue

A change of home venue won’t derail Dundee’s confident start to the season.

That’s the view of assistant manager Stuart Taylor as the Dark Blues prepare for the strange task of playing a home game away from their actual home.

The Dens Park pitch upgrade is not 100% complete so an alternate venue had to be sought by the Dundee hierarchy.

Glebe Park was their pick and other than purely geographical reasons, there was another key aspect that suited Dundee.

“It’ll be different playing at a different stadium but the way the lads are right now they are in high spirits and are really confident, they could play well anywhere,” Taylor said.

“We’re looking forward to it. We played Brechin in pre-season last year and the pitch was really good.

“We’ve been up and had a look, it’s in good nick.

“That’s why the club chose Brechin. It is close enough for the supporters but also the condition of the pitch allows us to go and play football and the lads to enjoy themselves.

“It was in the club’s thinking that we wanted to make sure the game was as close as it possibly could be to ensure we still got that following of the supporters.

“I’m sure they’ll turn out in their droves like they did at Arbroath.

“That was fantastic and it is something we appreciate.”

Paul McGowan reunion

Taylor, though, knows Annan Athletic will be no pushovers in tonight’s clash.

The Galabankies are top of Group D after an unbeaten start to the campaign that has seen away wins over Inverness and Arbroath.

There could also be a reunion with former Dundee stalwart Paul McGowan, whom Taylor also worked with before his time at Dens.

“They’ve had a really good start to the season and are top of the group,” he added.

“We know a bit about them, we’ve watched them and know they are a good team with good qualities.

“Wullie Gibson plays and they’ve got wee Gowser as well, known to Dundee fans from his time here but also someone I know from Hamilton from years and years ago.

“We know his qualities but there are other things to look out for.

“We want to win the game and go top of the group but it is going to be a difficult game.”

Dundee will be without the injured Joe Shaughnessy, Clark Robertson and Charlie Reilly.

Reilly picked up a hamstring injury at Bonnyrigg Rose last weekend but a timescale for his return is still to be determined.