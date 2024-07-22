Dundee at Brechin: What is Dee record at Glebe Park and when did they last play a ‘home’ match away from Dens?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee at Brechin: What is Dee record at Glebe Park and when did they last play a ‘home’ match away from Dens?

The Dark Blues will be hosts in unfamiliar surroundings as they move two Premier Sports Cup matches to Glebe Park.

Brian Irvine takes on Rangers for Dundee in a clash taking place at Tannadice.
By George Cran

Dundee are gearing up for the unusual prospect of playing two ‘home’ games 26 miles away from Dens Park.

With the pitch not quite ready for the hustle and bustle of competitive football, the Dark Blues are heading to Brechin to complete their Premier Sports Cup group fixtures.

Two victories will guarantee progress to the knockout stages.

It is not the first time Dundee have played a ‘home’ game at a different stadium, however.

Dundee United travel to Glebe Park
Dundee will be the ‘home’ team at Brechin’s Glebe Park on Tuesday and Saturday this week. Image: SNS

Back in 1999 Dens Park was undergoing a major facelift with the Bob Shankly and Bobby Cox Stands being erected at each end.

The work had to be done quickly to meet new league regulations that required each top-flight stadium to have a minimum number of seats for the following campaign.

So home matches towards the end of 1998/99 were played at reduced capacity.

However, an April visit from Dick Advocaat’s title-chasing Rangers promised a big payday. To avoid missing out on that the two sides faced off across the road at Tannadice instead.

It ended 1-1 with Iain Anderson’s header cancelled out by a Tony Vidmar goal.

Iain Anderson beats Sergio Porrini to head beyond Stefan Klos as Dundee took the lead against Rangers at Tannadice. Image: SNS
Dundee fans threatened a boycott but Tannadice was a happy hunting ground in those days.

Back in 2021, Steven Boyack told Courier Sport: “We beat United at Tannadice a couple of weeks later – we thought it was a great place to play!”

Instead of Tannadice, though, Glebe Park will be Dundee’s ‘home’ venue to face Annan Athletic and Inverness Caledonian Thistle with Dens out of action.

So how homely is ‘the Glebe’ for the Dark Blues? Courier Sport takes a look.

Hedging bets?

To spoil the surprise, Dundee’s record in competitive matches at Brechin is good – going back over eight decades unbeaten.

That is if you don’t include penalty shootouts.

The Dark Blues have been the away team against Brechin City seven times across their history and scored 24 times in the process, including a 9-2 Scottish Cup win in 1964.

The iconic hedge at Brechin City's Glebe Park. Image: SNS
That has seen five victories, one draw and just one defeat with the two clubs sharing the same division on only two occasions.

Both seasons were in the old First Division (now the Championship) where Dundee scored three times on each visit, winning all three.

The last competitive meeting, however, ended in a draw – and a defeat on penalties.

A quickfire double from Rory McAllister for Brechin brought a quickfire double in response from Leigh Griffiths in a League Cup second-round tie. Griffiths would later miss a penalty to win the game.

Dundee striker Leigh Griffiths is denied by Brechin defender Ewan Moyes back in 2010.
And further spot-kick heartbreak would follow with the Hedgemen winning 3-1 on penalties to pull off a shock.

Away from penalties, to find Dundee’s only competitive defeat at Glebe Park you have to go all the way back to 1939.

Brechin were 2-1 winners in front of 1,500 people with Charlie McGillivray on target for the Dee – one of 29 goals in 26 league games he managed that season.

The Dark Blues finished sixth with Brechin coming 10th.

Annan and Inverness

Dundee’s records against their actual opponents this week differ completely – one is a 100% record, the other far worse.

Only once have Dundee faced Annan in a competitive meeting – a 3-0 Challenge Cup semi-final win for the Dark Blues back in 2009.

Sean Higgins, Pat Clarke and Craig Forsyth got the goals to send Jocky Scott’s Dee to the final which they won against Saturday’s opponents Inverness.

Paul McGowan
Dundee’s record against Caley Thistle, meanwhile, is not great. And it’s even worse when the game isn’t played at Dens Park.

Overall the Dee have only registered 10 wins in 42 matches against the Highland outfit. Six of those were at Dens while they’ve picked up just two wins away from their home ground.

One of those came two years ago thanks to a Paul McMullan winner, the other was a Scottish Cup replay where Scott Allan scored the only goal of the game in his final Dundee appearance.

Paul McMullan celebrates his winner at Inverness in 2022. Image: SNS.

But it is slim pickings away from Dens Park.

This clash, though, won’t take place in the faraway Highlands with Dundee big favourites to tilt the balance of 14 ICT wins back towards parity.

Glebe Park has been a happy hunting ground for the Dark Blues – can they continue that this week on ‘home’ turf?

