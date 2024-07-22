David Wotherspoon describes pressure of sparking Dunfermline attack as ex-Saints star admits Pars are ‘still a work in progress’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Wotherspoon describes pressure of sparking Dunfermline attack as ex-Saints star admits Pars are ‘still a work in progress’

The summer signing could not do anything to prevent the Fifers going down 1-0 to Livingston.

David Wotherspoon in action for Dunfermline Athletic F.C. against Livingston.
David Wotherspoon in action for Dunfermline against Livingston. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
By Iain Collin

As an experienced player signed to provide a creative spark, there appears to be a lot expected of David Wotherspoon at Dunfermline this season.

But the former St Johnstone favourite insists if there is pressure on his shoulders it comes from himself and not from his team-mates.

It was noticeable in the shock 2-0 loss to Forfar Athletic last week that a lot of the play went through Wotherspoon as the Pars chased the game.

Against Livingston on Saturday, the Canada internationalist was again – along with Kane Ritchie-Hosler – the focal point of the Fifers’ attack.

Dunfermline Athletic FC midfielder David Wotherspoon keeps his eyes on the ball.
David Wotherspoon tries to spark another attack against Livingston. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

It was not the 34-year-old’s day against Livi, with one fantastic run opening up room for a shot that he then fluffed.

After being substituted before the hour in order to get a second striker – Taylor Sutherland – on the pitch, Wotherspoon admits James McPake’s side are still a ‘work in progress’.

“We are disappointed to be out the cup, obviously,” he said after Dunfermline’s hopes of progressing were dashed.

“We felt that we played a bit better. There was a bit more fight, a bit more tempo about us. There was organisation and desire, but unfortunately we just came short.

“It’s early days, it is still a work in progress for us.”

Under pressure?

Reflecting on his own start to life at Dunfermline, Wotherspoon – who penned a one-year deal earlier this month – accepts he was brought in to play a key role in the team.

“I think that there is more pressure on me from myself rather than them putting pressure on me,” he said of his team-mates.

“They are looking at me as the more experienced one to help them. But I don’t feel like they are adding pressure on me to be the one who is going to create everything and score goals.

“I feel that we are a good solid team unit that is going to help each other out and create chances together. So I don’t feel that in a way.

“I know the manager and Dave [Mackay, assistant] know me well and they think that they can get the best out of me. Hopefully this season I can provide for them.”

Dunfermline Athletic FC midfielder David Wotherspoon is held off by Livingston defender Ryan McGowan.
David Wotherspoon was well marshalled by the Livingston defence. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

McPake was desperate to recruit Wotherspoon after Dunfermline’s struggles in attack last season.

Only relegated Arbroath and Inverness Caley Thistle scored fewer goals than the Pars in the Championship in 2023/24.

However, across pre-season and their Premier Sports Cup ties, the Fifers have failed to score in five of seven games.

“It seems like we are struggling to keep the pressure on at times and keep it in an area to cause [the opposition] problems,” added Wotherspoon.

“We are working hard. I think it will come eventually; we have the players who can create chances and score goals.”

