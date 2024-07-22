David Wotherspoon describes pressure of sparking Dunfermline attack as ex-Saints star admits Pars are ‘still a work in progress’

As an experienced player signed to provide a creative spark, there appears to be a lot expected of David Wotherspoon at Dunfermline this season.

But the former St Johnstone favourite insists if there is pressure on his shoulders it comes from himself and not from his team-mates.

It was noticeable in the shock 2-0 loss to Forfar Athletic last week that a lot of the play went through Wotherspoon as the Pars chased the game.

Against Livingston on Saturday, the Canada internationalist was again – along with Kane Ritchie-Hosler – the focal point of the Fifers’ attack.

It was not the 34-year-old’s day against Livi, with one fantastic run opening up room for a shot that he then fluffed.

After being substituted before the hour in order to get a second striker – Taylor Sutherland – on the pitch, Wotherspoon admits James McPake’s side are still a ‘work in progress’.

“We are disappointed to be out the cup, obviously,” he said after Dunfermline’s hopes of progressing were dashed.

“We felt that we played a bit better. There was a bit more fight, a bit more tempo about us. There was organisation and desire, but unfortunately we just came short.

“It’s early days, it is still a work in progress for us.”

Under pressure?

Reflecting on his own start to life at Dunfermline, Wotherspoon – who penned a one-year deal earlier this month – accepts he was brought in to play a key role in the team.

“I think that there is more pressure on me from myself rather than them putting pressure on me,” he said of his team-mates.

“They are looking at me as the more experienced one to help them. But I don’t feel like they are adding pressure on me to be the one who is going to create everything and score goals.

“I feel that we are a good solid team unit that is going to help each other out and create chances together. So I don’t feel that in a way.

“I know the manager and Dave [Mackay, assistant] know me well and they think that they can get the best out of me. Hopefully this season I can provide for them.”

McPake was desperate to recruit Wotherspoon after Dunfermline’s struggles in attack last season.

Only relegated Arbroath and Inverness Caley Thistle scored fewer goals than the Pars in the Championship in 2023/24.

However, across pre-season and their Premier Sports Cup ties, the Fifers have failed to score in five of seven games.

“It seems like we are struggling to keep the pressure on at times and keep it in an area to cause [the opposition] problems,” added Wotherspoon.

“We are working hard. I think it will come eventually; we have the players who can create chances and score goals.”