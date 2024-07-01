Dunfermline sign David Wotherspoon as James McPake hails St Johnstone legend’s ‘experience and quality’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline sign David Wotherspoon as James McPake hails St Johnstone legend’s ‘experience and quality’

The Saints cup double-winner has signed up at East End Park.

By Sean Hamilton
New Dunfermline recruit David Wotherspoon at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown/Dunfermline Athletic FC
New Dunfermline recruit David Wotherspoon at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown/Dunfermline Athletic FC

Dunfermline have completed the signing of St Johnstone legend David Wotherspoon.

The Perth cup double-winner has been on Pars manager James McPake’s transfer wish list since last summer and has now put pen to paper on a one year deal at East End Park.

The 34-year-old attacker will add experience, skill and versatility to McPake’s squad – and the manager was effusive in his praise of his newest recruit, who was part of Dundee United’s title-winning side at the tail end of last season.

The Pars boss said: “We are delighted getting a player, not just with his experience, but of his quality.

“This is a player who, less than two years ago, was part of a squad and came on in a World Cup. Before he came in to train with us last summer, he was at the CONCACAF Gold Cup with Canada.

Dunfermline boss James McPake is delighted to have captured David Wotherspoon’s signature. Image: Craig Brown/Dunfermline Athletic FC

“He is an international player, he has played in the Premiership in Scotland, a lot of games for Hibs as a kid right through, then a lot of games – and big games – for St Johnstone, as well culminating in winning a few trophies as well.

“He was really loved by St Johnstone for what he has done up there and rightly so – a real hero at that club.”

On what he is looking for from Wotherspoon, McPake said: “It is a new chapter for him, he will be desperate to come in and help our young group, that’s what we are asking him to do.

“He is a quiet leader, not somebody who screams and shouts but at certain points last season and down to injuries, we missed that a wee bit particularly when Kyle Benedictus was out.

David Wotherspoon holds aloft the Scottish Cup after St Johnstone completed a cup double in 2021
David Wotherspoon holds aloft the Scottish Cup – his third major trophy with the Perth club – after St Johnstone completed their cup double in 2021. Image: SNS

“You have got somebody there, not just on the pitch on a match day or in training but when things are not going right that you have somebody who has been round the block.”

On Wotherspoon’s technical attributes, McPake added: “A clever range of passing, he can open defences up, he can score goals and he can set players up.

“We have a lot of good players that make really good forward runs, Matty Todd for example, Ewan Otoo, Michael O’Halloran and Kane Ritchie-Hosler with Kieran Ngwenya coming in the other day as well.

“Now we have a player in David, if those runs are getting made, nine times out of ten David’s head is up and he will find the pass.”

Conversation