David Wotherspoon departs Dundee United as St Johnstone legend confirms: ‘My journey with the Tangerines ends here’

David Wotherspoon will leave Dundee United following the club’s promotion to the Premiership.

St Johnstone legend Wotherspoon, 34, joined the Tangerines from Inverness Caledonian Thistle in January, penning a short-term contract.

A frustrating calf complaint restricted him to just eight appearances, albeit he showed flashes of undoubted ability during his time at Tannadice.

Speaking to Courier Sport last month, Wotherspoon told of his desire to remain with United next term. He said: “I would love to stay here. It’s been a brilliant experience. It would be great to stay here in the Premiership.”

However, Wotherspoon took to X on Saturday afternoon to confirm that his “journey with the Tangerines ends here”.

Wotherspoon’s message to fans and teammates

The Canada international wrote: “Another medal to add to the collection.

“It’s been a crazy season! Unfortunately my journey with the tangerines ends here. Just want to thank all the fans for your support and welcoming me into your club.

“To all the boys congratulations and thank you, all the best in future.”

Former Hibs man Wotherspoon left McDiarmid Park last summer following an iconic 10 years with the Saintees, with ex-Perth boss Steven MacLean opting not to table a new contract.

He remains arguably St Johnstone’s greatest ever player, having won the Scottish Cup twice (2014, 2021) and lifted the League Cup (2021) with his hometown club.

Wotherspoon trained with Dunfermline upon his release, but ultimately signed for the Caley Jags, where he shone under Duncan Ferguson. He won Championship player of the month for November.

That form earned him a switch to United, and yet more silverware.