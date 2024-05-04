Man, 44, charged after Dundee city centre disturbance

A 44-year-old man has been charged after a disturbance in Dundee city centre.

Police were called to a taxi rank outside the McManus shortly after 3pm on Friday.

Three police vehicles were seen in the area and passers-by reported observing three men detaining another male before officers arrived.

Police have confirmed a man has been arrested in connection with the incident and will appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.15pm on Friday, we were called to a report of a disturbance on Euclid Avenue, Dundee.

“Officers attended and a 44-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.”