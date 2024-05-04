Dundee Man, 44, charged after Dundee city centre disturbance Police were called to a taxi rank outside the McManus shortly after 3pm on Friday. By Laura Devlin and James Simpson May 4 2024, 12:33pm May 4 2024, 12:33pm Share Man, 44, charged after Dundee city centre disturbance Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4970200/man-charged-dundee-city-centre-disturbance/ Copy Link Police have confirmed a man has been arrested in connection with the incident. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson. A 44-year-old man has been charged after a disturbance in Dundee city centre. Police were called to a taxi rank outside the McManus shortly after 3pm on Friday. Three police vehicles were seen in the area and passers-by reported observing three men detaining another male before officers arrived. Police have confirmed a man has been arrested in connection with the incident and will appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date. Police were called to the area on Friday afternoon. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.15pm on Friday, we were called to a report of a disturbance on Euclid Avenue, Dundee. “Officers attended and a 44-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. “He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.”