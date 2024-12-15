Keiller Centre boss hails redevelopment plan as ‘positive’ change for Dundee

Plans to breathe new life into Dundee city centre by transforming the site of the Keiller Centre will bring “positive change”, says gallery owner Kathryn Rattray.

Proposals to repurpose the site of the ageing shopping complex into the ‘Keiller Quarter’ were unveiled by owners Dundee 1881 Limited earlier this week.

A mix of student accommodation, commercial space and a public realm which includes greenspaces and lighting is planned for the site.

The existing centre, which opened in 1979, will be demolished to make way for the development.

‘I’m in love with the Keiller Centre’

The site is has been run by gallery owner Kathryn Rattray since last year.

And whilst she says she is “completely in love with the Keiller Centre”, Kathryn admits the redevelopment plans present an opportunity for Dundee.

“(The centre) does come with its difficulties”, she said.

“So I really welcome the development opportunity and I hope we can work collaboratively to create positive change to the city.

“The investment into the city centre by the developers is also positive.

“I really hope it will be something that will benefit the students and people and engage with the community.”

She added: “Everyone has an emotional and nostalgic tie to the centre and they remember a time that we’ve moved on from.

“It’s a really good memory for everyone when they come but times have changed.”

Dundee 1881 Limited bought the Keiller Centre earlier this year in a deal worth £750,000.

But they admit it is “failing both financially and structurally” and the only option is to the repurpose the site.

The proposed new ‘Keiller Quarter’, they say, will support local education and stimulate the local economy.

Two public consultations on the proposals will be held in the new year. These are scheduled to take place on Wednesday January 29 and Thursday February 27.

The developers anticipate an application for planning permission will be submitted in spring.