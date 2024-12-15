Keiller Centre boss hails redevelopment plan as ‘positive’ change for Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keiller Centre boss hails redevelopment plan as ‘positive’ change for Dundee

Kathryn Rattray, who currently runs the site, has welcomed the plans.

By Laura Devlin
Kathryn Rattray at The Keiller Centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Plans to breathe new life into Dundee city centre by transforming the site of the Keiller Centre will bring “positive change”, says gallery owner Kathryn Rattray.

Proposals to repurpose the site of the ageing shopping complex into the ‘Keiller Quarter’ were unveiled by owners Dundee 1881 Limited earlier this week.

A mix of student accommodation, commercial space and a public realm which includes greenspaces and lighting is planned for the site.

The existing centre, which opened in 1979, will be demolished to make way for the development.

‘I’m in love with the Keiller Centre’

The site is has been run by gallery owner Kathryn Rattray since last year.

And whilst she says she is “completely in love with the Keiller Centre”, Kathryn admits the redevelopment plans present an opportunity for Dundee.

“(The centre) does come with its difficulties”, she said.

“So I really welcome the development opportunity and I hope we can work collaboratively to create positive change to the city.

How the Keiller Quarter could look.
How the Keiller Quarter could look. Image: Orbit Communications.

“The investment into the city centre by the developers is also positive.

“I really hope it will be something that will benefit the students and people and engage with the community.”

She added: “Everyone has an emotional and nostalgic tie to the centre and they remember a time that we’ve moved on from.

“It’s a really good memory for everyone when they come but times have changed.”

Interior shot of the Keiller Centre in its heyday, September 1984.
Interior shot of the Keiller Centre in its heyday, September 1984. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee 1881 Limited bought the Keiller Centre earlier this year in a deal worth £750,000.

But they admit it is “failing both financially and structurally” and the only option is to the repurpose the site.

The proposed new ‘Keiller Quarter’, they say, will support local education and stimulate the local economy.

Two public consultations on the proposals will be held in the new year. These are scheduled to take place on Wednesday January 29 and Thursday February 27.

The developers anticipate an application for planning permission will be submitted in spring.

Conversation