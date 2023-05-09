‘Big changes’ revealed as Keiller Centre’s new management team announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Big changes’ revealed as Keiller Centre’s new management team announced

Donna Holford-Lovell and Kathryn Rattray took over management of the centre at the start of May and have already secured a new business to operate from their biggest unit.

By Sheanne Mulholland
New management at the Keiller Centre reveal their plans for big changes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The new management team at Dundee’s Keiller Centre say they are preparing ‘big changes’ for the shopping centre.

Donna Holford-Lovell and Kathryn Rattray officially took over management of the centre at the start of May and they are already making waves.

The pair have secured the lease of their largest unit at the back of the centre, which used to be a cafe.

It will reopen as a games cafe, called Cake or Dice, and will offer teas and coffees, cake, hoards of board games and a place to spend time with friends.

Donna said: “It’s based around offering a safe space to meet with friends and play board games.

“It will also have a learning programme, a sensory programme, and people can sit and play board games all day while having tea and cake – people love tea and cake.

Kathryn Rattray (left) and Donna Holford-Lovell have taken over management of the Keiller Centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“It will be a good place for young people to come together but it will be a multi-generational space and a safe place to share gaming ideas with other generations.”

Angus mums Laura Stevenson and Emma Barry had originally planned to open Cake of Dice on Murraygate but they will now be based at the Keiller Centre instead.

Aim to merge shopping and culture

The games cafe is part of Donna and Kathryn’s shared vision to create a dynamic living space within the centre where shopping and culture merge together.

They recently introduced The Federation art gallery in one of the units, which director Kathryn says has become a ‘destination’ for visitors and art-lovers.

Currently hosting ‘Journeys on the 28 Bus’ by artist Kirsty Lockhart, the gallery has increased both footfall and the amount of time visitors spend inside the centre.

Kathryn said: “Footfall has gone up exponentially since we opened The Federation gallery, it’s become a destination.

“People come here to meet and have a coffee or their lunch. We’ve seen more young people and families who come to have a juice and hang out.

Kathryn and Donna at ‘Journeys on the 28 Bus’ exhibition, in The Federation gallery space at Keiller Centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“We’re proud of where it sits in Dundee representing under-recognised artists and bringing art to people who might not seek out that experience.”

Art space on metal shutters

Kathryn and Donna also plan to turn the metal shop shutters – most of which are permanently down at the moment due to the number of vacant units – into pieces of art.

Five of the shutters are to be taken over by Dundee City Council’s Sustainable Dundee, a project aimed at reducing the city’s impact on the environment and making it more sustainable.

These shutters will be used to highlight the challenges Dundee faces, possibly with interactive QR codes on them, and the remaining shutters will be offered to artists in the community.

It’s about bringing the Keiller Centre back to life again.”

Donna Holford-Lovell

Donna said: “The idea is to create a community feeling within the building so we all work together – retail, food, learning, opportunities to try new art ideas, business ideas and creative ideas.

“Shops are shutting everywhere. We want to look at fair economics, circular economics, so we all support each other.

“Where people come for the art and buy food or visit a shop on their way out. Or they come for the shops and stumble across the art and think ‘what’s this?’

“It’s about bringing the Keiller Centre back to life again and showing what the high street could be.”

Donna and Kathryn reveal their plans for big changes at the Keiller Centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The pair are keen to experiment with new ideas until they find the best way of achieving that, having explored live music options, community workshops and business events.

And the venue will be one of more than ten hosts at Art Night Dundee, an art festival which will see installations including film, live events and performances across the city, on June 24.

As part of the festival Donna, who is also director of NEoN Digital Arts, and Kathryn will run digital workshops where people can experiment with sound, make things from waste materials and learn about programming and coding.

In the longer term the management team hope to be able to purchase the building in a community buy out, but they say they need ‘public support’ first before that can be considered.

They remain open to suggestions from the community as to how they can make the Keiller Centre “great again”.

