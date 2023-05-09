Plug pulled on plan for almost 50 affordable homes beside Forfar cemetery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Plug pulled on plan for almost 50 affordable homes beside Forfar cemetery

Edinburgh-based Cullross bought the former market garden site on Lour Road from Angus Council last year.

By Graham Brown
Angus Council sold the Lour Road site to Edinburgh-based firm Cullross. Image: Angus Council/Cullross
Angus Council sold the Lour Road site to Edinburgh-based firm Cullross. Image: Angus Council/Cullross

A developer has withdrawn an application for nearly 50 new houses bordering Forfar’s town cemetery.

In January, Edinburgh-based Cullross lodged an application with Angus Council for the former market garden site at Lour Road.

The council sold the 3.5 acres of land beside Forfar Day Care Centre to the company in 2022.

The site was declared surplus to requirements a decade ago.

Angus Council accepted a £350,000-plus offer from another developer in 2017.

But the deal was dependent on residential planning permission being granted and never went ahead.

And Cullross have now withdrawn their application for 49 affordable homes.

It comes after a flurry of objections to the scheme from nearby residents.

What did Cullross propose?

The company wanted to create a “contemporary, modest” development.

Cullross said it would be appropriate for the setting, which is bounded on two sides by Newmonthill graveyard.

They planned a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes, ranging from one to three storeys.

Cullross plans for affordable housing at Lour Road in Forfar.
The site is bounded on two sides by Newmonthill cemetery. Image: Cullross

The proposals included semi-detached homes and colony-style three-storey housing.

Previous Cullross projects in Angus have included the £3m housing conversion of Arbroath’s A-listed Baltic Mill.

And they are building nearly 120 homes at Dundee waterfront for Hillcrest Housing Association.

Local concerns

The application drew a number of objections.

Those included fears over the loss of mature woodland and the impact on wildlife.

Worries about noise impact from nearly 50 new houses on cemetery mourners were also raised.

And objectors highlighted concerns over possible flood risk.

Site access for planned Forfar affordable housing at Lour Road.
Site access was to be taken off Lour Road. Image: Google

During heavy storms, water pours off Balmashanner Hill and down Lour Road.

It has led to flooding in Forfar town centre.

Extra drains were installed on the street following the last flood in September.

Cullross have not yet said whether they plan to bring forward another application for the site.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Angus Council sold the Lour Road site to Edinburgh-based firm Cullross. Image: Angus Council/Cullross
Dundee woman wrecks motoring career after drink-drive in Perth
2
Angus Council sold the Lour Road site to Edinburgh-based firm Cullross. Image: Angus Council/Cullross
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
3
Angus Council sold the Lour Road site to Edinburgh-based firm Cullross. Image: Angus Council/Cullross
‘Cheapest 3-bedroom house in Dundee’ could sell for just £38k
4
Angus Council sold the Lour Road site to Edinburgh-based firm Cullross. Image: Angus Council/Cullross
40 best pictures as Dundee fans and players celebrate Championship title win
2
5
Angus Council sold the Lour Road site to Edinburgh-based firm Cullross. Image: Angus Council/Cullross
Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms on promotion, player contracts, stadium and Gary…
6
Angus Council sold the Lour Road site to Edinburgh-based firm Cullross. Image: Angus Council/Cullross
Drunk Kirrie teen smashed Smirnoff bottle over boy’s head in unprovoked park assault
7
Martin Parish, the Fife butcher who sexually assaulted young women at his place of work.
Prison for Fife butcher after latest sexual assault convictions
8
Angus Council sold the Lour Road site to Edinburgh-based firm Cullross. Image: Angus Council/Cullross
Revisit iconic Dundee building where A side was Rick’s Disco and B side was…
9
Angus Council sold the Lour Road site to Edinburgh-based firm Cullross. Image: Angus Council/Cullross
Temperatures to hit 17°C for bank holiday Monday as Tayside and Fife set for…
10
Angus Council sold the Lour Road site to Edinburgh-based firm Cullross. Image: Angus Council/Cullross
‘I used to be a Dundee councillor – now I’ve played key roles in…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]