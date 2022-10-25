35 years of support and success celebrated at Forfar Day Care Centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forfar Day Care Centre’s role at the heart of the community has been marked with a celebration of 35 years of success.

Day care members and their families, staff and the voluntary committee who run the Lour Road centre enjoyed the event

And its value was hailed by the regulars who are now enjoying the centre’s return to normal following the pandemic.

Members with a variety of mental and physical needs are usually referred to the Deirdre Knight Centre by social work care managers.

Evelyn Balfour, 79, has been going to the centre for a number of years and says she would be lost without it.

The football-loving pensioner said: “The staff here are just so lovely – they banter with me all the time and I banter back.

“I missed it terribly during Covid but I’m back two days a week and just enjoy it so much.”

Nancy Davison’s daughter, Sharon, started attending the centre having previously been at Forfar’s Lilybank Resource Centre for adults with learning disabilities.

“This is the best move that we’ve ever made,” said Nancy.

“I can’t fault the staff and volunteers, they are all so helpful.”

Sharon, 41, said: “I’m loving it now that I’ve met everybody here.

“I love making things and I can take them home. And we go out into the garden to watch the squirrels.”

The celebration cake was cut by longest-serving member, 82-year-old Lily Morrison, and Depute Angus Provost Linda Clark.

Forfar councillor Mrs Clark said: “These places are so vital, so special.

“There is nothing like coming in here and being able to see the dedication of the staff and volunteers.”

The centre was officially opened in October 1987 by its Honorary President, Mary, Dowager Countess of Strathmore.

At that time it was housed in a second-hand portable building.

“Our modern building was completed in the early 2000s with funds raised from the always-supportive local population and the lottery,” said day care chairman Bill McLeod.

“In 2017, it changed its name to the Deirdre Knight Centre in honour of our previous vice-chairman who had put in a power of work for the centre over many years.”

“Our members are vital – without them there would be no need for us to exist.

“We owe them a great deal of thanks for putting their trust in us to come here and enjoy the services we provide.”

Kathleen Blythe has worked at the centre for 22 years and been manager for the last 18.

“Day care has changed in that time. We are getting younger people with dementia, which is now recognised much more than it was,” she said.

“We have always been very good at covering a good mix of clients and that means we are bringing together people from all walks of life.

“Covid was difficult but we have recovered really well.

“We did outreach and then, when we were allowed, built up very slowly, but it is great to be back.”