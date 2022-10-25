35 years of support and success celebrated at Forfar Day Care Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
35 years of support and success celebrated at Forfar Day Care Centre

By Graham Brown
October 25 2022, 12.13pm Updated: October 25 2022, 2.04pm
Forfar Day Care Centre vice-chairperson Liz Ross enjoys a laugh with 79-year-old Evelyn Balfour.
Forfar Day Care Centre vice-chairperson Liz Ross enjoys a laugh with 79-year-old Evelyn Balfour. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

Forfar Day Care Centre’s role at the heart of the community has been marked with a celebration of 35 years of success.

Day care members and their families, staff and the voluntary committee who run the Lour Road centre enjoyed the event

And its value was hailed by the regulars who are now enjoying the centre’s return to normal following the pandemic.

Members with a variety of mental and physical needs are usually referred to the Deirdre Knight Centre by social work care managers.

The centre's longest-serving member Lily Morrison and Depute Angus Provost Linda Clark cut the anniversary cake
The centre’s longest-serving member Lily Morrison and Depute Angus Provost Linda Clark cut the anniversary cake. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Evelyn Balfour, 79, has been going to the centre for a number of years and says she would be lost without it.

The football-loving pensioner said: “The staff here are just so lovely – they banter with me all the time and I banter back.

“I missed it terribly during Covid but I’m back two days a week and just enjoy it so much.”

Nancy Davison’s daughter, Sharon, started attending the centre having previously been at Forfar’s Lilybank Resource Centre for adults with learning disabilities.

“This is the best move that we’ve ever made,” said Nancy.

“I can’t fault the staff and volunteers, they are all so helpful.”

Nancy Davison and daughter Sharon in the Forfar Day Care Centre grounds
Nancy Davison and daughter Sharon in the centre grounds. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Sharon, 41, said: “I’m loving it now that I’ve met everybody here.

“I love making things and I can take them home. And we go out into the garden to watch the squirrels.”

The celebration cake was cut by longest-serving member, 82-year-old Lily Morrison, and Depute Angus Provost Linda Clark.

Forfar councillor Mrs Clark said: “These places are so vital, so special.

“There is nothing like coming in here and being able to see the dedication of the staff and volunteers.”

Forfar day care 35th anniversary
Smiles all round at the anniversary celebration. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The centre was officially opened in October 1987 by its Honorary President, Mary, Dowager Countess of Strathmore.

At that time it was housed in a second-hand portable building.

“Our modern building was completed in the early 2000s with funds raised from the always-supportive local population and the lottery,” said day care chairman Bill McLeod.

“In 2017, it changed its name to the Deirdre Knight Centre in honour of our previous vice-chairman who had put in a power of work for the centre over many years.”

“Our members are vital – without them there would be no need for us to exist.

“We owe them a great deal of thanks for putting their trust in us to come here and enjoy the services we provide.”

Forfar Day Care Centre members head home from the 35th birthday party.
Forfar Day Care Centre members head home from the 35th birthday party. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Kathleen Blythe has worked at the centre for 22 years and been manager for the last 18.

Day care has changed in that time. We are getting younger people with dementia, which is now recognised much more than it was,” she said.

“We have always been very good at covering a good mix of clients and that means we are bringing together people from all walks of life.

“Covid was difficult but we have recovered really well.

“We did outreach and then, when we were allowed, built up very slowly, but it is great to be back.”

