Joyce is toast of Monifieth Befrienders surrounded by pals on her 100th birthday

London-born Joyce Lyon moved to Angus six years ago to be near her son.

By Graham Brown
Joyce Lyon with her grand-daughter Nicky, and son and daughter-in-law Phil and Carol. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Joyce Lyon with her grand-daughter Nicky, and son and daughter-in-law Phil and Carol. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Joyce Lyon is a relative newcomer to Angus.

In fact, she’s spent just six of her 100 years in the county.

But the birthday girl was the centre of attention on Monday as pals at Monifieth Befrienders helped the popular centenarian celebrate.

And the former nurse admitted she was caught by surprise in the community that has taken her to its heart.

Wartime nursing training

Born in London, Joyce grew up in Peterborough.

It was there that she spent most of her life – including an entire career in nursing covering around half a century.

But it was family ties – her son Phil and his wife, Carol, live in Monifieth – which led to her move north.

Joyce Lyon celebrates. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Joyce continues to live independently just a few doors from them.

And they joined the 100th birthday party during the weekly Befrienders lunch in Monifieth Parish Church, as well as her granddaughter Nikki.

On leaving school, Joyce worked as a companion to an elderly lady before the outbreak of war led her into her lifetime vocation.

“I joined the nursing service – and I ended up staying there,” she said.

Monifieth centenarian
Joyce at the age of 15, shortly before her nursing training. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I did my initial training at Stamford and then came back to Peterborough.

“When I left the hospital I was the longest serving nurse there. I must have done something right or they wouldn’t have had me for so long,” Joyce joked.

Joyce and her late husband, Arthur, who died in 1999, remained down south after she retired.

However, she became familiar with Monifieth when Phil settled her after taking up a role at Robert Gordon’s in Aberdeen.

“He would come down every other month to see me, and then asked if I would like to move nearer to them,” Joyce added.

“I told him that if he could find me a nice little bungalow I would, so that’s what I did.”

Monifieth Befrienders success since 2000

Joyce was introduced to Monifieth Befrienders by her daughter-in-law.

The charity began in 2000 as a one-to-one befriending service for the elderly and isolated in Monifieth.

It continues to thrive in its original role, supporting more than 150 locals.

The group’s activities have expanded to include the weekly lunch, film afternoons and a host of other events. They’ve just enjoyed a packed out festive lunch.

Joyce Lyon Monifieth 100th birthday
Joyce Lyon celebrated her special day at Monifieth Parish Church. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Volunteers range from senior pupils at Monifieth High School to folk in their 90s, all of whom dedicate time to befriending someone locally.

Joyce added: “They’ve been excellent. I enjoy coming here every week and I was a bit surprised when I walked into this today.”

And her secret to a long and happy life?

“Hard work and making sure you look after your family – I didn’t have much time for anything else,” she said.

Conversation