Dundee busker and TikTok sensation Eric Gudmunsen on why he loves Christmas

The Dundee-born singer-comedian, 63, has been busking since 2008.

Eric Gudmunsen is a popular busker in Dundee city centre. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Eric Gudmunsen is a popular busker in Dundee city centre. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

Dundonians will be well-acquainted with the sight and sound of Eric Gudmunsen, often seen strumming his guitar and singing into a microphone outside the Overgate.

They may also, less fortunately, be familiar with his quick wit.

The 63-year-old busker, born and raised in Dundee, is known for poking fun at unsuspecting pedestrians.

He is also a TikTok sensation, with around 130,000 followers on the video platform.

We caught up with the singer-comedian, who returned to his home city in 2022 after two decades in Ireland, to find out what his plans are this Christmas.

How often do you busk during December?

I’ll come down for a couple of hours on any day that the weather’s reasonable enough.

For the last couple of years, I’ve been busking in the Wellgate Centre dressed as Santa Claus – hence the beard.

What have been some of your highlights from busking over the years?

I was busking in Vietnam about six years ago when a big crowd of people of all nationalities surrounded me.

I was singing songs – a Spanish song, a French song, a German song – and they were having a ball.

The next day, I was flying to Ireland, and was told I had far too much luggage with me.

Just as they were working out how much to charge me, the flight crew came around the corner – and it was the same crowd I had been singing to the night before!

They got all my stuff on for free and treated me like a rock star.

Eric is often spotted outside the Overgate Shopping Centre. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

How do you come up with your jokes?

I’ve been doing it for so long. It’s just experience! I had my own comedy club in the Canary Islands for about seven years, where I was on stage for three to four hours a night.

I also reuse a lot of the same jokes. The crowd is always changing, so it keeps it sounding fresh.

Do people ever take your jokes the wrong way?

If I offend anyone, it’s never deliberate, and it’s never personal.

I never say anything personal. I’ll only comment on somebody’s clothes or something that’s very generic.

But some people will take everything personally. It can happen, and I do try and apologise.

What do you do on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

Christmas Eve is traditionally my best day of the year when it comes to busking.

There’s an old song, I wish it could be Christmas Every Day by Wizard. But Roy Wood, who wrote it, wasn’t a busker. If he was a busker, he would have called it, I wish it could be Christmas Eve Every Day. 

On Christmas Day, I will often go to one of my sisters’ for dinner.

Do you often get recognised when out and about in the city?

I have become a minor Dundee celebrity, which is nice. People will come up to me to say hello. Often, they will ask me to give them a song.

Do people come up and talk to you when you’re busking?

When I’m busking, I’m 50% musician, 30% comedian, entertainer, and 20% agony aunt and social worker.

There’s a lot of regular people with special needs who come by who I connect with and have fun with, which is really nice.

A big wheel features at Dundee’s Christmas. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

What do you like about Dundee?

The people. Dundee people are really nice and unusual and friendly. A lot of them are real characters, and that helps with what I do.

Is your home decked out in Christmas decorations?

I have a new girlfriend this year so it probably will be – but ordinarily, it would not.

I’m not a big Christmas decorator. If I did put them up, they would be up there until April until I could be bothered taking them down again!

What would be your perfect Christmas?

Me, a significant other, and peace and quiet.

Do you have any Christmas traditions?

My childhood Christmases were the way you expect them to be – turkey and all the trimmings, lots of presents.

My sisters have carried those traditions on now.

Are people more generous at Christmas?

Yes, definitely. As far as that affects me personally, it’s nice.

But there’s just a nicer spirit in the air. People tend to be a little bit more light-hearted and a little bit more open to smiling.

Eric is known for his wry sense of humour. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

How do you cope with bad weather?

I wear a battery-powered electric jacket and battery-powered electric socks – and three or four layers.

It’s also about nutrition. I met a homeless man in Boston once, who told me his trick to staying warm was eating the right food at the right times.

A hat is also helpful.

What’s next for you?

I have a show at the Roots Music Venue in Dundee on December 14. I’ll be dressing up as Santa as it’s so close to Christmas.

And the jokes will be ruder than people are used to hearing on the street because there will be no children around!

Conversation