Reopening of Pittenweem hotel sealed as planning permission granted

Fife councillors have paved the way for the reopening of once-popular East Neuk hotel.

Members of the north east planning committee have unanimously approved plans to renovate the now-derelict Pittenweem Inn.

The work will transform the building into a boutique hotel with nine bedrooms, along with a restaurant.

Owner Tom Eltridge believes this will help address a shortage of hotel accommodation across the East Neuk.

And he says his “high end” development will help stimulate growth and provide more jobs.

However, while the renovation has been largely welcomed some concerns were expressed about a lack of car parking.

Pittenweem councillor Fiona Corps said many neighbours fear it could lead to traffic congestion.

Why is lack of car parking not a problem?

She said: “I welcome the redevelopment of this site.

“It’s been in a state of disrepair for some time.

“However, Charles Street is the main road to the recycling centre and it’s used by people all over the East Neuk.

“There’s also a development of affordable housing being built across the road.

“Why, when there are these objections, is this not being considered?”

Fife Council planning officer Matthew Don said 12 spaces for nine lettable rooms is considered acceptable.

However, the provision of extra car parking is not actually a consideration given the building is already a hotel.

And the planning consent only relates to a new extension and the installation of new doors, windows and heat pumps.

“There was never a condition that required a certain amount of car parking,” Mr Don said.

Pittenweem Inn will be ‘high end hotel’

Mr Eltridge bought the Pittenweem Inn at auction last year.

It has been empty for more than a decade.

And while a previous owner was give permission to turn the building into a house, the work did not go ahead.

Mr Eltridge previously told The Courier he is passionate about developing tourism in the area.

He said: “In the East Neuk we could really do with some hotel rooms because there are very few.

“A lot of people are attracted to this area and they come to spend money.

“It will be a high end hotel with boutique services along with a good quality food offering.”