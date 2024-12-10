Reopening of Pittenweem hotel sealed as planning permission granted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Reopening of Pittenweem hotel sealed as planning permission granted

The owner plans to create a high end boutique hotel and restaurant.

By Claire Warrender
The Pittenweem Inn as it looks just now,
The Pittenweem Inn as it looks just now, Image: Google.

Fife councillors have paved the way for the reopening of once-popular East Neuk hotel.

Members of the north east planning committee have unanimously approved plans to renovate the now-derelict Pittenweem Inn.

The work will transform the building into a boutique hotel with nine bedrooms, along with a restaurant.

Owner Tom Eltridge believes this will help address a shortage of hotel accommodation across the East Neuk.

Tom Eltridge, owner of the Pittenweem Inn
Tom Eltridge is reopening the Pittenweem Inn, Image: Supplied.

And he says his “high end” development will help stimulate growth and provide more jobs.

However, while the renovation has been largely welcomed some concerns were expressed about a lack of car parking.

Pittenweem councillor Fiona Corps said many neighbours fear it could lead to traffic congestion.

Why is lack of car parking not a problem?

She said: “I welcome the redevelopment of this site.

“It’s been in a state of disrepair for some time.

“However, Charles Street is the main road to the recycling centre and it’s used by people all over the East Neuk.

“There’s also a development of affordable housing being built across the road.

The former Pittenweem Inn is reopening. Image: Auction House Scotland.

“Why, when there are these objections, is this not being considered?”

Fife Council planning officer Matthew Don said 12 spaces for nine lettable rooms is considered acceptable.

However, the provision of extra car parking is not actually a consideration given the building is already a hotel.

And the planning consent only relates to a new extension and the installation of new doors, windows and heat pumps.

“There was never a condition that required a certain amount of car parking,” Mr Don said.

Pittenweem Inn will be ‘high end hotel’

Mr Eltridge bought the Pittenweem Inn at auction last year.

It has been empty for more than a decade.

And while a  previous owner was give permission to turn the building into a house, the work did not go ahead.

Mr Eltridge previously told The Courier he is passionate about developing tourism in the area.

He said: “In the East Neuk we could really do with some hotel rooms because there are very few.

“A lot of people are attracted to this area and they come to spend money.

“It will be a high end hotel with boutique services along with a good quality food offering.”

