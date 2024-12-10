St Andrews University charity ball director fined for embezzling funds

The director of a St Andrews University charity ball who embezzled more than £5,700 has been hit with a “significant” fine.

Amy Fisken wept as a Dundee sheriff sentenced her for stealing the cash, which was intended for The House of Horrors ball at the prestigious university.

The court heard how Fisken, now living in London, had to be repeatedly pursued to pay the cash after she “lost control of her spending”.

The 28-year-old previously pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to embezzling £5,737.77 between January 1 2019 and January 1 2021, while acting as co-director of the ball.

It was revealed how Fisken has since managed to pay the money back after gaining employment.

‘Lost track of spending’

Prosecutor Michael Robertson said: “The board members of the charity did repeatedly chase the accused for the money.

“On six occasions the monies were chased up.”

“Explanations were given by the accused. Three other members of the board had access to the account.

“The charity was Impact Arts.

“The accused made admissions to having the money transferred and had not intended to embezzle the money but lost track of her spending.”

Fisken returned to the dock following the preparation of a social work report.

Did not want to ask parents for cash

Solicitor John Boyle said his client had a background of mental health issues which was “exacerbated” by the final year of her studies.

He said: “With the benefit of hindsight, she was dealing with too much and unfortunately, that affected her mental health to the point she was unable to complete her studies at St Andrews University.

“She spent some of the funds, matters then snowball given the difficulties and embarrassment she felt and she effectively buried her head in the sand.

“Things are on a much more even keel.

“She did obtain employment and funding and after that, the sums were repaid.

“Her parents are in court. They were not aware of this.”

Mr Boyle added: “If she had gone to them in earlier stages, they would have been able to repay the money without there being any difficulties.

“She felt she could not do that. It would have been, on one view, very easy to contact mum and dad and correct the mistake.

“She was of the opinion it was her problem and she needed to fix it.”

‘You have brought shame upon yourself’

Sheriff John Rafferty fined Fisken a total of £1,675.

He said: “This is a matter that you were in a position of trust and you were in a position of trust in connection with a charitable activity and you thoroughly abused that position and embezzled a substantial amount of money.

“The duration of the crime is significant.

“You have repaid the sum and you have acknowledged your guilt at the first opportunity.

“I accept that you are remorseful.

“I accept that you have brought considerable shame upon yourself and caused your parents significant difficulties and embarrassment.

“Unusually, I will deal with this by way of a substantial financial penalty.”

