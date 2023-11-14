DIA Awards: Showcasing the best new architecture in Tayside and Fife

The best new architecture in Tayside and Fife will be revealed this week.

The annual Dundee Institute of Architects Awards takes place at the Invercase Hotel on Thursday evening. More than 200 architects from across the region will be at the black tie event, all hoping their project wins an award.

Among the categories contested are Best New House, Best Small Project Under £250,000, Best Use of Timber, Best Use of Stone, Best Interior Design, and Best Group of Housing.

The awards were decided by a three person panel of judges: Jenni Shanks from Dundee University’s School of Architecture, Aberdeen Institute of Architects president Richard Slater, and The Courier’s property writer Jack McKeown.

Exceptional projects

Among the properties entered into this year’s awards are an extended lodge house near Markinch; bespoke holiday cabins in the Carse of Gowrie; an imposing new build home in Wormit, a converted former primary school in Dundee; and a low-carbon home outside Liff.

The judges visited almost 20 shortlisted properties in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire. They explored each one and interviewed architects and clients about the conception, design, build and end result of their project.

The Courier’s property writer and DIA judge Jack McKeown said: “Being a DIA Awards judge is a privilege and visiting the shortlisted projects is always a highlight of my year.

“This year was no different, with lots and lots of superb properties making the judges’ decisions very difficult indeed.

“One of the joys of being a DIA judge is delving up a quiet side street, country lane, or a farm track and exploring a wonderful extension, renovation or new build home.

“It makes you realise just how many talented architects there are in Tayside and Fife.”

Previous DIA Award winners

Last year’s Supreme Award winner was Rescobie Pavilion, a beautiful garden room overlooking a loch near Forfar.

Previous DIA Supreme Award winners include the Larick Centre in Tayport; Ladies Lake, a stunning clifftop home in St Andrews; Monifieth Parish Church; and V&A Dundee.

Dundee Institute of Architects president Fíona Canavan said: “I’m looking forward to an exciting evening, a celebration of the best new architecture in the DIA area.

“As usual, we’ve had a wide range of fantastic entries which showcase the depth of talent the region has to offer.”

Don’t miss Friday’s Courier for full results of all the DIA Awards winners.