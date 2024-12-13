Incredible £2.2 million country home near Callander with amazing Trossachs views for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Incredible £2.2 million country home near Callander with amazing Trossachs views for sale

The 13-bedroom property is split into the main house and five additional flats.

By Finn Nixon
Invertrossachs Country House and Loch Venachar in the background. Image: Strutt & Parker.
An incredible country home near Callander with amazing Trossachs views has gone up for sale for £2.2 million.

Invertrossachs Country House is located in a large woodland estate five miles from the Stirlingshire town.

It enjoys stunning views of Loch Venachar from a woodland estate near its southern shores.

The 13-bedroom house is divided into a main house, four flats and a studio flat.

The former holiday let business is set among gardens that have extensive flat lawns and paved terraces.

The 17,000 sq ft Invertrossachs hides amongst the trees. Image: Strutt & Parker.
The house is home to 13 bedrooms across a main house, four flats, and a studio flat. Image: Strutt & Parker.
The residence was initially built as a shooting lodge in 1911. Image: Strutt & Parker.
It has expansive gardens home to a variety of trees and plants. Image: Strutt & Parker.

A sweeping driveway and stone wall also follows the plot around to a forecourt.

An attached double garage hosts two 99KW biomass boilers.

A grand entrance hall complete with a wooden staircase welcomes visitors to the property.

There are also five bright reception rooms on the ground floor.

These include a dining room, drawing room, sitting room, diner and kitchen.

A conservatory also gives stunning views of the 11-acre grounds.

The gardens are an ideal location for enjoying the views of Loch Venachar. Image: Strutt & Parker.
The views from inside the house are stunning as well. Image: Strutt & Parker.
Invertrossachs House pictured from the opposite shores of Loch Venachar. Image: Strutt & Parker.

Other features include a walk-in safe, a cloakroom and a store room.

The wooden staircase leads to a landing, which opens up to five elegant bedrooms.

Three of these have attractive en-suite bathrooms.

A dressing room and three further bathrooms complete the first floor.

The second floor offers spaces for attic storage and a shower room.

Both can be adapted for other uses.

A secondary entrance leading to a hallway and turned staircase on the ground floor provides access to two independent apartments.

The grand entrance hall is home to a wide wooden turned staircase. Strutt & Parker
One of the house’s featured ornate fireplaces. Image: Strutt & Parker.
Bright living spaces with stunning views are a feature of Invertrossachs Country House. Image: Strutt & Parker

The first apartment features an open-plan kitchen and family area, two bedrooms and a shower room.

Meanwhile, the second apartment has a drawing room that opens onto the grounds that run along the banks of the loch.

It also has a kitchen and diner, and two bedrooms that both have en-suite shower rooms.

The upstairs of the accommodation also has a useful studio flat with a shower room and kitchenette.

Kitchen and dining spaces at Invertrossachs are colourful and spacious. Image: Strutt & Parker
The ground floor is home to bright sitting room and a drawing room. Image: Strutt & Parker
The house is home to attractive dining and living spaces. Image: Strutt & Parker

Alternatively, three bedrooms, a further bathroom and a shower room offer more accommodation on the first floor.

Another separate living space on the second floor includes a 30ft family room and three additional bedrooms.

Invertrossachs Country House is on the market with Strutt and Parker for offers over £2.25 million.

Elsewhere, The Courier has taken a look inside a converted former jute mansion that has a spectacular spiral staircase and uninterrupted views of the River Tay.

Conversation