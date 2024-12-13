Incredible £2.2 million country home near Callander with amazing Trossachs views for sale

An incredible country home near Callander with amazing Trossachs views has gone up for sale for £2.2 million.
Invertrossachs Country House is located in a large woodland estate five miles from the Stirlingshire town.
It enjoys stunning views of Loch Venachar from a woodland estate near its southern shores.
The 13-bedroom house is divided into a main house, four flats and a studio flat.
The former holiday let business is set among gardens that have extensive flat lawns and paved terraces.
A sweeping driveway and stone wall also follows the plot around to a forecourt.
An attached double garage hosts two 99KW biomass boilers.
A grand entrance hall complete with a wooden staircase welcomes visitors to the property.
There are also five bright reception rooms on the ground floor.
These include a dining room, drawing room, sitting room, diner and kitchen.
A conservatory also gives stunning views of the 11-acre grounds.
Other features include a walk-in safe, a cloakroom and a store room.
The wooden staircase leads to a landing, which opens up to five elegant bedrooms.
Three of these have attractive en-suite bathrooms.
A dressing room and three further bathrooms complete the first floor.
The second floor offers spaces for attic storage and a shower room.
Both can be adapted for other uses.
A secondary entrance leading to a hallway and turned staircase on the ground floor provides access to two independent apartments.
The first apartment features an open-plan kitchen and family area, two bedrooms and a shower room.
Meanwhile, the second apartment has a drawing room that opens onto the grounds that run along the banks of the loch.
It also has a kitchen and diner, and two bedrooms that both have en-suite shower rooms.
The upstairs of the accommodation also has a useful studio flat with a shower room and kitchenette.
Alternatively, three bedrooms, a further bathroom and a shower room offer more accommodation on the first floor.
Another separate living space on the second floor includes a 30ft family room and three additional bedrooms.
Invertrossachs Country House is on the market with Strutt and Parker for offers over £2.25 million.
