Incredible £2.2 million country home near Callander with amazing Trossachs views for sale

An incredible country home near Callander with amazing Trossachs views has gone up for sale for £2.2 million.

Invertrossachs Country House is located in a large woodland estate five miles from the Stirlingshire town.

It enjoys stunning views of Loch Venachar from a woodland estate near its southern shores.

The 13-bedroom house is divided into a main house, four flats and a studio flat.

The former holiday let business is set among gardens that have extensive flat lawns and paved terraces.

A sweeping driveway and stone wall also follows the plot around to a forecourt.

An attached double garage hosts two 99KW biomass boilers.

A grand entrance hall complete with a wooden staircase welcomes visitors to the property.

There are also five bright reception rooms on the ground floor.

These include a dining room, drawing room, sitting room, diner and kitchen.

A conservatory also gives stunning views of the 11-acre grounds.

Other features include a walk-in safe, a cloakroom and a store room.

The wooden staircase leads to a landing, which opens up to five elegant bedrooms.

Three of these have attractive en-suite bathrooms.

A dressing room and three further bathrooms complete the first floor.

The second floor offers spaces for attic storage and a shower room.

Both can be adapted for other uses.

A secondary entrance leading to a hallway and turned staircase on the ground floor provides access to two independent apartments.

The first apartment features an open-plan kitchen and family area, two bedrooms and a shower room.

Meanwhile, the second apartment has a drawing room that opens onto the grounds that run along the banks of the loch.

It also has a kitchen and diner, and two bedrooms that both have en-suite shower rooms.

The upstairs of the accommodation also has a useful studio flat with a shower room and kitchenette.

Alternatively, three bedrooms, a further bathroom and a shower room offer more accommodation on the first floor.

Another separate living space on the second floor includes a 30ft family room and three additional bedrooms.

Invertrossachs Country House is on the market with Strutt and Parker for offers over £2.25 million.

