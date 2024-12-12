Apartment in converted Broughty Ferry jute mansion has uninterrupted views of the Tay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Property

Apartment in converted Broughty Ferry jute mansion has uninterrupted views of the Tay

The three-bedroom property on Ralston Road features a tower room.

By Ben MacDonald
Victorian house in Broughty Ferry for sale
The Ralston Road property is on the market. Image: Yopa

An apartment in a converted Victorian mansion in Broughty Ferry with uninterrupted views of the Tay is for sale.

The three-bedroom property inside a former jute mansion on Ralston Road features a tower room and is accessed by a spectacular internal staircase.

The apartment initially went up for sale in 2023 before being removed but has now returned to the market.

A highlight of the home is the lounge and dining room, which offer spectacular views of the Tay from the large bay window and seating area.

The driveway leading to the house. Image: Yopa
Views from the property. Image: Yopa
The living and dining room. Image: Yopa
The large bay window. Image: Yopa
The internal staircase leading to the flat. Image: Yopa

Meanwhile, the dining kitchen features an original stained-glass window and comes with integrated appliances.

There is also space for a dining table and chairs.

Two of the bedrooms are found on the ground floor, with high ceilings, cornicing and parquet flooring.

The bathroom completes the main floor, with a three-piece white suite, electric shower and underfloor heating.

The kitchen. Image: Yopa
One of the bedrooms. Image: Yopa
Another bedroom. Image: Yopa
The family bathroom. Image: Yopa

An upper landing leads to a tower room which is currently used as a guest sitting room.

However, it could be repurposed as a fourth bedroom or study/home office.

An en-suite shower room leads through into the third bedroom.

The upper floor bedroom. Image: Yopa
The tower sitting room. Image: Yopa
The shower room. Image: Yopa

A small drying room and walk-in cupboard complete the top floor, with plenty of storage space available.

The mutual garden grounds feature a large sloping lawn and shrubs and trees.

The private back garden is laid with artificial turf and is bordered by white wooden fencing.

The back garden. Image: Yopa
Riverside views. Image: Yopa

A lockable store and a single garage also form part of the property.

The house is being marketed by Yopa for offers over £375,000.

Broughty Ferry was the most popular location for Tayside house-hunters last month, according to the property website TSPC.

More from Property

The Dunfermline church conversion. Image: Remax
Stunning Dunfermline church conversion with private sun terrace for sale
Number 7 Tollbooth Wynd sits on the shore at Cellardyke. Image: Rettie.
Chance to own waterfront East Neuk house for just £280k
A handsome Broughty Ferry villa was TSPC's most popular property last month. Image: TSPC.
TSPC: Broughty Ferry the most popular spot for house hunters
The living room at Westfield House, Forfar. Image: Rettie
Cosy Forfar farmhouse with beautiful open fireplace hits market
The Thistle Car Park in Kirkcaldy is now closed. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Developers sought for two Kirkcaldy eyesore car parks
Stravaig, near Dunkeld. Image: Clyde Property
Stunning new state-of-the-art home nestled in Perthshire countryside for sale
Montrose High Street flat to go to auction
Montrose flat going to auction - with opening bid of just £1,000
Seabank House is a stunning new home on the banks of the Tay. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Beautiful new-build Carse of Gowrie home sits on the banks of the Tay
Upper Hatton, Dunkeld
Beautiful hillside home with stunning Highland Perthshire countryside views for sale
The Derby Street development has helped regenerate the Hilltown area of Dundee. Image: DIA.
Outstanding Hilltown redevelopment project wins top prize at Dundee Institute of Architects Awards
2

Conversation