Apartment in converted Broughty Ferry jute mansion has uninterrupted views of the Tay

An apartment in a converted Victorian mansion in Broughty Ferry with uninterrupted views of the Tay is for sale.

The three-bedroom property inside a former jute mansion on Ralston Road features a tower room and is accessed by a spectacular internal staircase.

The apartment initially went up for sale in 2023 before being removed but has now returned to the market.

A highlight of the home is the lounge and dining room, which offer spectacular views of the Tay from the large bay window and seating area.

Meanwhile, the dining kitchen features an original stained-glass window and comes with integrated appliances.

There is also space for a dining table and chairs.

Two of the bedrooms are found on the ground floor, with high ceilings, cornicing and parquet flooring.

The bathroom completes the main floor, with a three-piece white suite, electric shower and underfloor heating.

An upper landing leads to a tower room which is currently used as a guest sitting room.

However, it could be repurposed as a fourth bedroom or study/home office.

An en-suite shower room leads through into the third bedroom.

A small drying room and walk-in cupboard complete the top floor, with plenty of storage space available.

The mutual garden grounds feature a large sloping lawn and shrubs and trees.

The private back garden is laid with artificial turf and is bordered by white wooden fencing.

A lockable store and a single garage also form part of the property.

The house is being marketed by Yopa for offers over £375,000.

Broughty Ferry was the most popular location for Tayside house-hunters last month, according to the property website TSPC.