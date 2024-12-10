TSPC: Broughty Ferry the most popular spot for house hunters

Broughty Ferry was the most popular location for Tayside house-hunters last month.

Property website TSPC has released its 10 most clicked-on listings for November. Five of the top 10 are in Broughty Ferry, with a £650,000 villa taking the top spot.

Dundee was also popular, with four listings in the top 10.

The most expensive property on the list is priced at £695,000, with the cheapest on for offers over £160,000.

TSPC manager Angela Wallace said: “As the property market naturally begins to slow over the festive period, we are still seeing motivated buyers and sellers actively engaging in the market, with activity levels remaining very similar to this time last year.”

The top 10 TSPC listings last month were:

1. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £650,000

Status: Under offer

Topping the charts as the most-viewed property in November is Royston, a superb detached family home located within stunning garden grounds in a highly sought-after area of Broughty Ferry.

Accessed via the iconic arch on Hill Street and a charming tree-lined avenue, this beautiful home is in excellent condition throughout.

With spacious and versatile accommodation across two levels, Royston is perfectly suited for family living. This remarkable property attracted significant interest, going under offer in just 13 days.

2. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £480,000

Status: Active

In second place is this three-bedroom, two-reception room Broughty Ferry bungalow.

The property features two bathrooms, a utility room, garden store, a detached double garage, and beautifully landscaped gardens.

With its wealth of storage and spacious design, this home appeals to a wide variety of buyers.

3. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £225,000

Status: Active

In third place is this two-bedroom cottage in Broughty Ferry which enjoys a peaceful off-road position with gated access and a leafy southwest-facing garden.

The light-filled interiors, presented in a tasteful neutral finish, include two bedrooms, a shower room, a connected reception room and kitchen, and a versatile conservatory.

4. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £265,000

Status: Active

In fourth place is this traditional mid-terrace home. It has a blend of elegant period features, modern fittings, and neutral décor that is easy to personalise.

There are three bright bedrooms, a large southwest-facing living room, and a versatile dining room that could serve as a fourth bedroom.

Outside, there is an expansive rear garden and unrestricted on-street parking.

Central Broughty Ferry and its amenities are just a few moments’ walk away.

5. Dundee

Price: Offers over £310,000

Status: Active

Rounding up the top five is this spacious three-bedroom semi-detached home in Downfield.

It combines original period features with modern touches and has been exceptionally well maintained by its current owners.

Presented in stylish, move-in condition, this home is set in a popular residential area, making it an excellent choice for buyers seeking both charm and practicality.

6. Dundee

Price: Offers over £170,000

Status: Active

Making a return to the top ten after being featured in September, this three-bedroom semi-detached house in Dundee is back on the market and generating attention once again.

The home boasts modern fixtures and fittings, including a high-quality kitchen and bathroom.

Additional highlights include private parking and a beautifully landscaped garden, featuring a neat lawn and a sunny, south-facing decked area.

7. Dundee

Price: Offers over £165,000

Status: Under offer

In seventh place is this stylish two-bedroom mid-terraced villa.

Located in a quiet cul-de-sac on Dundee’s northern edge, it is presented in move-in condition.

Outside, a small decked area at the front offers a sunny spot to relax, while the rear garden—complete with astroturf and a spacious decking area—takes full advantage of beautiful country views.

8. Dundee

Price: Offers over £160,000

Status: Active

This spacious two-bedroom semi-detached villa on Strathmartine Road in Dundee offers an outstanding opportunity to create a dream home in a sought-after area.

With two large reception rooms, a kitchen, and a utility room, the property provides versatile living space and great potential for renovation. It’s an ideal project for buyers looking to add their personal touch.

9. Invergowrie

Price: Offers over £695,000

Status: Active

Making a return to the top 10 for the second consecutive month is The Views, a stunning luxury home on the outskirts of Dundee designed by local architect Jon Frullani.

With breath-taking panoramic views, this contemporary property boasts an open-plan kitchen, dining, and family room, a guest bedroom with en-suite, and a flexible third bedroom.

The upper level features a lounge with a frameless glass balcony, while the master suite offers an en-suite, walk-in wardrobe, and Finnish sauna.

Notable extras include 20 solar panels, a CCTV system, and an automatic gated driveway leading to a two-car garage.

10. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £240,000

Status: Under offer

Completing the top 10 for November is this four-bedroom detached house in Broughty Ferry.

The property features two reception rooms, a quality kitchen, and four bedrooms, alongside generous built-in storage.

Beautifully presented, it also benefits from private parking for at least three cars and a fully enclosed rear garden, providing an ideal outdoor space for families.