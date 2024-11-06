Flat near Broughty Beach is TSPC’s most popular property in October

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Flat near Broughty Beach is TSPC’s most popular property in October

Homes in Dundee, Arbroath, Carnoustie and Invergowrie also feature in the property website's top 10.

This handsome Broughty Ferry apartment drew nearly 7,000 page views. Image: TSPC.
By Jack McKeown

A beautifully renovated two-storey flat in Broughty Ferry was the most popular listing on TSPC last month.

The property website has just released its October data. Homes in Broughty Ferry and Dundee dominated the list, with Arbroath, Carnoustie and Invergowrie also featuring.

The most affordable listing was a three-bedroom Dundee home with a £125,000 asking price, while a £695,000 house near Invergowrie was the most expensive.

More than half of the top 10 properties are already under offer.

TSPC manager Angela Wallace said: “October was a positive month for the Tayside property market. TSPC listings increased by 5% compared to the same period last year.

“Currently, the average time for an offer to be accepted is 23 days; however, many of the homes featured in the top 10 sold even quicker than this, demonstrating the strong demand in the market.”

The TSPC Top 10 properties in October were:

1. Broughty Ferry

Address: 3b Castle Terrace, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £295,000
Status: Under offer
With such a spectacular setting it’s little wonder this flat sold quickly. Image: TSPC

In first place for October, with nearly 7,000 views, is this three-bedroom upper maisonette located on Castle Terrace in Broughty Ferry.

The accommodation is spread over two levels and has been nicely upgraded.

Features include a cosy fireplace in the main living area, a spacious kitchen diner, and a bathroom with a freestanding bath and a walk-in shower.

Following a flurry of interest, an offer was accepted on the property after just seven days.

2. Broughty Ferry

Address: 107 Strathern Road, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £485,000
Status: Under offer
Traditional stone-build homes in Broughty Ferry are always in demand. Image: TSPC.

In second place is this traditional semi-detached home on Broughty Ferry’s Strathern Road.

The characterful property features a spacious dining kitchen with an Aga and a Belfast sink, four good-sized double bedrooms, and a flexible sitting room that can be used as a fifth bedroom.

Beautiful original details, including cornices, coving, and a stained-glass window in the hallway, add to its timeless appeal. An offer was accepted just seven days after listing.

3. Invergowrie

Address: The Views, 10 East Pilmore, Invergowrie
Price: Offers over £695,000
Status: Active
Designed by Jon Frullani, the Views is a beautiful contemporary home. Image: TSPC.

This stunning luxury home on Dundee’s outskirts was designed by local architect Jon Frullani.

It offers panoramic River Tay views and features an open-plan kitchen, dining, and family room, a guest bedroom with en-suite, flexible third bedroom, and upper-level lounge with a frameless glass balcony.

The master bedroom includes an en-suite bathroom, walk-in wardrobe, and a Finnish sauna.

Additional highlights include 20 solar panels, a CCTV system, and an automatic gated driveway leading to a two-car garage.

4. Carnoustie

Address: 41 Corbie Drive, Carnoustie
Price: Offers over £210,000
Status: Under offer
This detached bungalow is in a quiet location in Carnoustie. Image: TSPC.

Taking fourth place is a detached bungalow located in a quiet residential area on the western edge of Carnoustie.

Although in need of some updating, the four-bed home attracted strong interest. A closing date was set after just nine days, with an offer accepted soon after.

5. Arbroath

Address: Windmill Lodge, Windmill Gardens, Arbroath
Price: Offers over £325,000
Status: Active
A log burner will keep whoever buys this home warm all winter. Image: TSPC.

In fifth place is this unique four/five-bedroom home nestled in a small cluster of properties in Arbroath’s West End.

The property features a log burner in the lounge, a separate dining room, and fine open views from its rooftop terrace.

Additional highlights include gated parking, a garage, a courtyard area, and an outdoor entertainment space.

6. Dundee

Address: Moraig, 30 Farington Street, Dundee, DD2 1PF
Price: Offers over £450,000
Status: Under offer
This beautiful home in Dundee’s West End enjoys superb views. Image: TSPC.

Moraig is a divided home in the sought-after West End of Dundee.

The C listed property is built in an Arts & Crafts style and retains original features including beautiful stained glass and bay windows, ornate wood panelling, and original herringbone wooden flooring.

A large basement underneath the property provides additional storage space. This listing had significant interest and went under offer in just 11 days.

7. Broughty Ferry

Address: 25 Avon Crescent, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £270,000
Status: Active
This detached bungalow is in Broughty Ferry. Image: TSPC.

In seventh place is this two/three-bedroom detached bungalow located on the outskirts of Broughty Ferry.

The property features a private driveway and an enclosed garden that has a spacious bordered lawn, along with a secluded, south-facing dining terrace that is directly accessible from the kitchen.

8. Dundee

Address: 202 Arbroath Road, Dundee
Price: Offers over £299,000
Status: Under offer
Arbroath Road is a great location near Dundee city centre. Image: TSPC.

This traditional home on Arbroath Road has been elegantly modernised.

It features modern interiors and expansive gardens, with two south-facing rooms that include a lounge and a dining room, the latter of which could be used as a fourth bedroom.

Additional highlights include a multi-car driveway and a garage. It was listed at £11,000 under its home report value and went under offer in just over two weeks.

9. Dundee

Address: 11 Eskdale Avenue, Dundee
Price: Offers over £125,000
Status: Under offer
This house in Downfield is in move-in condition. Image: TSPC.

In ninth place is this recently modernised semi-detached home located in the Downfield area of Dundee.

Presented in move-in condition, it features three double bedrooms and a large rear garden.

Additional security measures include CCTV and an alarm system. A closing date was set after 13 days on the market and an offer accepted soon after.

10. Dundee

Address: 5 Oxford Street, Dundee
Price: Offers over £340,000
Status: Active
This characterful home is in the West End of Dundee. Image: TSPC.

Rounding up the top ten for October is a four-bedroom detached home located in Dundee’s West End.

This unique family home is filled with character and features wraparound gardens, providing plenty of outdoor space.

The delightful garden room is perfect for social events and includes French doors that open to a small patio.

