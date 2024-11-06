Flat near Broughty Beach is TSPC’s most popular property in October

A beautifully renovated two-storey flat in Broughty Ferry was the most popular listing on TSPC last month.

The property website has just released its October data. Homes in Broughty Ferry and Dundee dominated the list, with Arbroath, Carnoustie and Invergowrie also featuring.

The most affordable listing was a three-bedroom Dundee home with a £125,000 asking price, while a £695,000 house near Invergowrie was the most expensive.

More than half of the top 10 properties are already under offer.

TSPC manager Angela Wallace said: “October was a positive month for the Tayside property market. TSPC listings increased by 5% compared to the same period last year.

“Currently, the average time for an offer to be accepted is 23 days; however, many of the homes featured in the top 10 sold even quicker than this, demonstrating the strong demand in the market.”

The TSPC Top 10 properties in October were:

1. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £295,000

Status: Under offer

In first place for October, with nearly 7,000 views, is this three-bedroom upper maisonette located on Castle Terrace in Broughty Ferry.

The accommodation is spread over two levels and has been nicely upgraded.

Features include a cosy fireplace in the main living area, a spacious kitchen diner, and a bathroom with a freestanding bath and a walk-in shower.

Following a flurry of interest, an offer was accepted on the property after just seven days.

2. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £485,000

Status: Under offer

In second place is this traditional semi-detached home on Broughty Ferry’s Strathern Road.

The characterful property features a spacious dining kitchen with an Aga and a Belfast sink, four good-sized double bedrooms, and a flexible sitting room that can be used as a fifth bedroom.

Beautiful original details, including cornices, coving, and a stained-glass window in the hallway, add to its timeless appeal. An offer was accepted just seven days after listing.

3. Invergowrie

Price: Offers over £695,000

Status: Active

This stunning luxury home on Dundee’s outskirts was designed by local architect Jon Frullani.

It offers panoramic River Tay views and features an open-plan kitchen, dining, and family room, a guest bedroom with en-suite, flexible third bedroom, and upper-level lounge with a frameless glass balcony.

The master bedroom includes an en-suite bathroom, walk-in wardrobe, and a Finnish sauna.

Additional highlights include 20 solar panels, a CCTV system, and an automatic gated driveway leading to a two-car garage.

4. Carnoustie

Price: Offers over £210,000

Status: Under offer

Taking fourth place is a detached bungalow located in a quiet residential area on the western edge of Carnoustie.

Although in need of some updating, the four-bed home attracted strong interest. A closing date was set after just nine days, with an offer accepted soon after.

5. Arbroath

Price: Offers over £325,000

Status: Active

In fifth place is this unique four/five-bedroom home nestled in a small cluster of properties in Arbroath’s West End.

The property features a log burner in the lounge, a separate dining room, and fine open views from its rooftop terrace.

Additional highlights include gated parking, a garage, a courtyard area, and an outdoor entertainment space.

6. Dundee

Price: Offers over £450,000

Status: Under offer

Moraig is a divided home in the sought-after West End of Dundee.

The C listed property is built in an Arts & Crafts style and retains original features including beautiful stained glass and bay windows, ornate wood panelling, and original herringbone wooden flooring.

A large basement underneath the property provides additional storage space. This listing had significant interest and went under offer in just 11 days.

7. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £270,000

Status: Active

In seventh place is this two/three-bedroom detached bungalow located on the outskirts of Broughty Ferry.

The property features a private driveway and an enclosed garden that has a spacious bordered lawn, along with a secluded, south-facing dining terrace that is directly accessible from the kitchen.

8. Dundee

Price: Offers over £299,000

Status: Under offer

This traditional home on Arbroath Road has been elegantly modernised.

It features modern interiors and expansive gardens, with two south-facing rooms that include a lounge and a dining room, the latter of which could be used as a fourth bedroom.

Additional highlights include a multi-car driveway and a garage. It was listed at £11,000 under its home report value and went under offer in just over two weeks.

9. Dundee

Price: Offers over £125,000

Status: Under offer

In ninth place is this recently modernised semi-detached home located in the Downfield area of Dundee.

Presented in move-in condition, it features three double bedrooms and a large rear garden.

Additional security measures include CCTV and an alarm system. A closing date was set after 13 days on the market and an offer accepted soon after.

10. Dundee

Price: Offers over £340,000

Status: Active

Rounding up the top ten for October is a four-bedroom detached home located in Dundee’s West End.

This unique family home is filled with character and features wraparound gardens, providing plenty of outdoor space.

The delightful garden room is perfect for social events and includes French doors that open to a small patio.