5 of the best £400k houses in Fife, Perthshire, Dundee and Angus

Are you in the fortunate position of being able to afford a £400k property in Perthshire, Fife, Dundee or Angus?

Then check out our pick of homes for that budget across Tayside and Fife.

Broughty Ferry

Don’t get too excited. Even a relatively healthy £400k budget isn’t nearly enough to buy this entire jute mansion.

It does get you a portion of it, however – and a very handsome portion at that. No. 5 Beach Tower is a beautiful upper-level apartment that boasts uninterrupted views over the Tay.

Dating from 1875, the Italianate villa was divided into apartments in the 1940s. Number 5 is a large flat with accommodation over two floors.

On one floor is a beautiful living/dining room that has superb river views from its bay window. There is a dining kitchen, two bedrooms and a family bathroom.

On the upper level is a third bedroom with en suite shower room. A lovely feature is the tower room. Boasting wonderful views, it could be used as a fourth bedroom, home office or a small reception room.

5 Beach Tower, Ralston Road, Broughty Ferry is on sale with Northwood for o/o £375,000.

Pitlochry

This detached house occupies a central location in the Highland Perthshire town of Pitlochry.

Sat in large gardens the house has accommodation over two levels. On the ground floor is a lounge, dining room, two bedrooms and a shower room. Upstairs are two more bedrooms and a storage room.

A modern, timber clad extension has the kitchen and sunroom living area as well as a wood burning stove.

Large gardens wrap around the house. As well as a single garage there’s a terrific garden hut with fire and seating.

Rafford, Nursing Home Brae, Pitlochry is on sale with Next Home for o/o £390,000.

Coupar Angus

This picturesque house is in a semi-rural location in Campmuir, near Coupar Angus. Its ivy-clad exterior belies a very modern interior. There’s an up-to-date dining kitchen with sitting area, modern bathrooms and neutral décor throughout.

On the ground floor is the kitchen/dining/family room, a living room with sunroom off, utility room, shower room and a bedroom.

Upstairs are three bedrooms including an en suite master. The landscaped gardens have a summerhouse, greenhouse and shed. There’s a driveway with parking for several cars and a double garage.

Birchwood, Campmuir, Coupar Angus is on sale with Thorntons for o/o £395,000.

St Andrews

St Andrews is Fife’s most expensive location. Even £400k doesn’t go very far if you want to live centrally.

This two-bedroom flat is on the top floor of a block on Argyle Street. Right in the heart of St Andrews, the town’s many shops, cafes and restaurants are all on the doorstep.

The flat has a south facing living/dining room, a breakfasting kitchen, two double bedrooms and a shower room.

21 Argyle Street, St Andrews is on sale with Thorntons for o/o £390,000.

Leysmill

If £400k doesn’t buy you very much in the superheated St Andrews property market, it goes a very long way in rural Angus.

It’s enough to buy this beautiful detached house set in half an acre of garden and surrounded by countryside.

Located outside the hamlet of Leysmill, a few miles from Arbroath, it’s in a secluded location yet within easy reach of transport links.

Originally two cottages built in the mid-18th and early 19th centuries, they were combined and then extended in the 1970s.

There is a formal drawing room, a more relaxed sitting room, kitchen, utility and study, three double bedrooms, a shower room and a bathroom.

Damside Cottage, Leysmill, Angus is on sale with Knight Frank for o/o £385,000.