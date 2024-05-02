Fife farmhouse with 13 acres, outbuildings, pond and woodland on sale for £695k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife farmhouse with 13 acres, outbuildings, pond and woodland on sale for £695k

Muirhouse Farm enjoys a tranquil location in rolling countryside near Old Largoward.

By Jack McKeown
Muirhouse Farm comes with 13 acres and a pond.
Muirhouse Farm comes with 13 acres and a pond. Image: Rettie.

Muirhouse Farm is a terrific lifestyle property in a scenic Fife location.

The six bedroom house sits in 13 acres of land and comes with large barns and workshops that offer scope for development.

It’s located in East Fife, near Old Largoward, and enjoys a position that’s secluded but within easy reach of Cupar, St Andrews, Leven and the East Neuk.

An aerial view of Muirhouse Farm.
Muirhouse Farm enjoys a tranquil location. Image: Rettie.
The house has six bedrooms and two living rooms. Image: Rettie.

A long private driveway leads to the house, which is wrapped around a courtyard.

A large dining kitchen has wooden flooring and a feature wall of gloss tiles. There is also a SMEG range cooker.

The living room has a wood burning stove set in a brick chimney breast. Image: Rettie.
The large kitchen has plenty of space for dining. Image: Rettie.

The dual aspect sitting room offers excellent countryside views and has patio doors to the garden. Meanwhile, the main living room also has dual aspect windows, a log burning stove nestled into a brick chimney breast, and a vaulted, timber-clad ceiling.

There are six bedrooms, a family bathroom, shower room, and a sauna.

Muirhouse Farm comes with 13 acres of land. It has extensive areas of woodland along with meadows, grassland and its own pond.

There is plenty of woodland. Image: Rettie.
The pond at Muirhouse Farm in Fife.
The pond is a haven for wildlife. Image: Rettie.

The garden is a haven for wildlife and offering lots of privacy. It also offers a superb opportunity for those who want an equestrian property or a hobby farm.

Two sizeable barns, workshops, a polytunnel and a detached garage add further appeal to the property.

Muirhouse Farm, Old Largoward, Fife is on sale with Rettie for offers over £695,000.

