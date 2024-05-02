Fife farmhouse with 13 acres, outbuildings, pond and woodland on sale for £695k

Muirhouse Farm is a terrific lifestyle property in a scenic Fife location.

The six bedroom house sits in 13 acres of land and comes with large barns and workshops that offer scope for development.

It’s located in East Fife, near Old Largoward, and enjoys a position that’s secluded but within easy reach of Cupar, St Andrews, Leven and the East Neuk.

A long private driveway leads to the house, which is wrapped around a courtyard.

A large dining kitchen has wooden flooring and a feature wall of gloss tiles. There is also a SMEG range cooker.

The dual aspect sitting room offers excellent countryside views and has patio doors to the garden. Meanwhile, the main living room also has dual aspect windows, a log burning stove nestled into a brick chimney breast, and a vaulted, timber-clad ceiling.

There are six bedrooms, a family bathroom, shower room, and a sauna.

Muirhouse Farm comes with 13 acres of land. It has extensive areas of woodland along with meadows, grassland and its own pond.

The garden is a haven for wildlife and offering lots of privacy. It also offers a superb opportunity for those who want an equestrian property or a hobby farm.

Two sizeable barns, workshops, a polytunnel and a detached garage add further appeal to the property.

Muirhouse Farm, Old Largoward, Fife is on sale with Rettie for offers over £695,000.