Pensioner guilty of sexual assault at Fife home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Pensioner guilty of sexual assault at Fife home

Antonio Ferraro, 67, was convicted of sexual assault at Dundee Sheriff Court, despite his insistence he had acted consensually.

By Ciaran Shanks
Antonio Ferraro.
Antonio Ferraro leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.

A pensioner has been convicted of sexually assaulting a woman while she was working in a Fife home.

Antonio Ferraro, 67, admitted kissing the woman on the lips but insisted his actions were consensual.

However, his victim disagreed, with Dundee Sheriff Court hearing how Ferraro knew she had a “phobia” of kissing.

A sheriff found Ferraro, of Balmullo, guilty of carrying out the attack on November 26 last year.

He has now been placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Antonio Ferraro will return for sentencing later.

In her evidence, the woman – who had supported Ferraro’s daughter – said she had been feeling unwell on the day in question.

Ferraro had encouraged her to sit down on a sofa, closing the door before grabbing her head and kissing her on the lips.

Giving evidence, Ferraro, originally from Italy, said: “I used to kiss her every day – it was in a playful way.

“I did kiss her on the lips. It was not French or anything. A kiss is not really the end of the world.”

Defence solicitor Kevin Hampton asked Ferraro whether she was happy for him to kiss her and the pensioner said: “The reaction was a smile.

“I did not hug her, she hugged me and I went to sit on the sofa.”

Kiss evidence

Ferraro attempted to address Sheriff Paul Brown about matters relating to the incident but was eventually rebuked.

Under cross-examination from fiscal depute Kate Scarborough, Ferraro said he knew the woman had a phobia of kissing after an incident in which she was kissed by a friend.

“She said she went on holiday and a friend tried to kiss her on the lips.

“I said it was good she had some experience and nothing did happen. It went away, that’s all.”

Ferraro’s account in his initial police interview differed to that offered in court, having previously said he kissed the woman on the cheek.

Guilty

Addressing Sheriff Brown, Ms Scarborough said: “The evidence of the complainer is she was talking about continuing with her job, despite feeling unwell.

“There is nothing suggested by the complainer that would lead to there being a reasonable belief of consent.

“In the police interview, the explanation has been put forward and it is described as a friendly kiss on the cheek.

“My submission is it wasn’t a friendly kiss and amounts to a sexual assault.”

Ferraro was found guilty by Sheriff Brown of sexually assaulting the woman by seizing her face, kissing her on the lips and hugging her on the body.

Sentence was deferred until later this month for reports to be prepared.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Clark Smith
Dundee man convicted of rape and child sexual assault
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Travel card fraud and Dundee crime spree
Dundee Sheriff Court.
Hogmanay horror as Dundee knifeman 'lost the heid' and attacked mum
Ivan Cosmin. Image: Facebook
Spitting thug avoids jail time for ‘disgusting’ conduct at Arbroath bookies
John Wallace
Street Valium dealer jailed after cops smash supply operation in Fife
Colin Doig appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Esteemed Broughty Ferry architect chased child with meat cleaver
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Jekyll and Hyde
Former Lord Advocate James Wolfe. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
No Sheku Bayoh 'handover' to new Lord Advocate, inquiry hears
Toby Jones as Alan Bates is the ITV drama Mr Bates vs the Post Office.
Dunfermline post office 'Horizon' conviction quashed after 'oppressive prosecution'
Charles Donnelly. Image: Police Scotland.
Pensioner jailed for historical sex offences in Fife