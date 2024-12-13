Friday court round-up — Dundee man ‘facing four-and-a-half years in Mexican prison’

A Dundee man awaiting sentence for a campaign of domestic abuse could be facing up to four-and-a-half years in a Mexican prison, a court has heard.

Declan Todd was due to be sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for engaging in a course of abusive behaviour towards his partner.

Earlier, a court heard audio of steroid and cocaine-abuser Todd’s tirade which was so distressing a sheriff asked for it to be switched off.

Sentencing has been deferred multiple times and the court previously learned that since pleading guilty, the 26-year-old has found himself in custody across the Atlantic Ocean.

Solicitor Billy Rennie explained Todd’s Scottish lawyers have not visited him in Mexico.

“They’ve been advised there may be a sentence of four-and-a-half years to follow,” he said.

The court has not heard why Todd is in custody in the Central American nation.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentencing further until February.

Elbow assault

A woman has admitted elbowing a teenager sat in the public gallery at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Erin McLean appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit assaulting the 16-year-old on April 13 last year – while on two bail orders.

Fiscal depute Christine Allan said: “There seems to be some history between the parties.

“The complainer was 16 at the time. The accused had bail conditions not to approach her.

“At 10am, the witness attended court two in Dunfermline and noticed the accused was inside within the public gallery.

“They made efforts to sit as far away as they could, sitting several rows in front of the accused.”

Ms Allan said: “After 15 minutes, the accused got up from her seat and moved to the row immediately behind.

“At this point, she elbowed the girl on the back of her head.”

Sheriff James Williamson said: “I think given the locus and given the background, some inquiries should be made. It’s quite a serious matter.”

Solicitor Iain McCafferty explained his client was on a structured deferred sentence for other proceedings.

McLean, 23, of Hawk Street in Dunfermline, was ordered to be of good behaviour until sentencing on March 14 when a report will be available.

Fake baby fraudster

A mum cleared of one of Tayside’s most infamous unsolved murders has been sent to jail for conning pensioners in a fake baby scam.

Angela Newlands made up “hard luck stories” to trick her victims into parting with their money.

She lied about having a child and stole bank cards, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

The mum-of-five also stole eight cockapoo puppies during her crime spree.

Newlands, 34, was jailed for 28 months.

Coke-fuelled crash

A Tayport man who caused a cocaine-fuelled dual carriageway crash in Angus has been placed under supervision.

Daryl Paterson appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to plead guilty to driving carelessly, with cocaine in his system and in his possession.

The 28-year-old admitted that on March 19 2023, he drove without due consideration on the southbound side of the dual carriageway around 800m south of the Bogindollo junction.

He collided with the back of another vehicle, causing extensive damage and injuring its driver and a passenger inside.

He admitted having 23 mic of cocaine in his system, more than double the limit of 10 mic, as well as possession of the Class A drug.

Sentencing on Paterson, of Lundin Crescent in Tayport, had been deferred for him to meet social workers.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown imposed 12 months supervision and banned Paterson for driving for as long.

She said: “Since then, you’ve made significant changes.”

Roads ban for V&A worker

A boss at V&A Dundee has been banned from the roads after being caught drink-driving at a train station.

Ailsa Suttie was seen to be unsteady on her feet as she tried to get into a vehicle at around 12.30am on November 23.

Police were dispatched to Cupar railway station, where the 59-year-old was found to be more than double the legal limit (58mics/ 22).

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Suttie was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle and clutching the keys with the ignition still off.

Suttie, of Kirklands Park, Cupar, admitted being the driver and provided a positive alcohol reading.

Non-contact order for abuser

A court order has been put in place to prevent a Crieff man from contacting a former partner he subjected to an almost four-year-long campaign of domestic abuse.

David Wood, 35, previously admitted engaging in a course of abusive behaviour between April 2019 and February 2023.

At a property in Ferryden in Angus and elsewhere, he committed a catalogue of offending against his former partner.

Wood, of McNee Place in Crieff, admitted he shouted, swore and acted aggressively in possession of a knife, then threw the knife in the vicinity of his then partner.

On various occasions, he acted in an aggressive manner, shouted, swore and repeatedly struck walls and doors within her home.

He repeatedly made threats to harm himself and smashed the woman’s iPhone.

Further, on various occasions he repeatedly contacted the woman by various means.

After meeting with social workers, he returned Forfar Sheriff Court to be sentenced by Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown.

Prosecutor Alan Bell said: “The complainer is supportive of a non-harassment order.”

The sheriff made a supervision order lasting a year and a non-harassment order lasting two years.

