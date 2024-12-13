Friday court round-up — Dundee man ‘facing four-and-a-half years in Mexican prison’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Friday court round-up — Dundee man ‘facing four-and-a-half years in Mexican prison’

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A Dundee man awaiting sentence for a campaign of domestic abuse could be facing up to four-and-a-half years in a Mexican prison, a court has heard.

Declan Todd was due to be sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for engaging in a course of abusive behaviour towards his partner.

Earlier, a court heard audio of steroid and cocaine-abuser Todd’s tirade which was so distressing a sheriff asked for it to be switched off.

Declan Todd
Declan Todd at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Sentencing has been deferred multiple times and the court previously learned that since pleading guilty, the 26-year-old has found himself in custody across the Atlantic Ocean.

Solicitor Billy Rennie explained Todd’s Scottish lawyers have not visited him in Mexico.

“They’ve been advised there may be a sentence of four-and-a-half years to follow,” he said.

The court has not heard why Todd is in custody in the Central American nation.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentencing further until February.

Elbow assault

A woman has admitted elbowing a teenager sat in the public gallery at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Erin McLean appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit assaulting the 16-year-old on April 13 last year – while on two bail orders.

Fiscal depute Christine Allan said: “There seems to be some history between the parties.

“The complainer was 16 at the time. The accused had bail conditions not to approach her.

“At 10am, the witness attended court two in Dunfermline and noticed the accused was inside within the public gallery.

“They made efforts to sit as far away as they could, sitting several rows in front of the accused.”

Ms Allan said: “After 15 minutes, the accused got up from her seat and moved to the row immediately behind.

“At this point, she elbowed the girl on the back of her head.”

Sheriff James Williamson said: “I think given the locus and given the background, some inquiries should be made. It’s quite a serious matter.”

Solicitor Iain McCafferty explained his client was on a structured deferred sentence for other proceedings.

McLean, 23, of Hawk Street in Dunfermline, was ordered to be of good behaviour until sentencing on March 14 when a report will be available.

Fake baby fraudster

A mum cleared of one of Tayside’s most infamous unsolved murders has been sent to jail for conning pensioners in a fake baby scam.

Angela Newlands made up “hard luck stories” to trick her victims into parting with their money.

Angela Newlands.

She lied about having a child and stole bank cards, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

The mum-of-five also stole eight cockapoo puppies during her crime spree.

Newlands, 34, was jailed for 28 months.

Coke-fuelled crash

A Tayport man who caused a cocaine-fuelled dual carriageway crash in Angus has been placed under supervision.

Daryl Paterson appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to plead guilty to driving carelessly, with cocaine in his system and in his possession.

The 28-year-old admitted that on March 19 2023, he drove without due consideration on the southbound side of the dual carriageway around 800m south of the Bogindollo junction.

He collided with the back of another vehicle, causing extensive damage and injuring its driver and a passenger inside.

He admitted having 23 mic of cocaine in his system, more than double the limit of 10 mic, as well as possession of the Class A drug.

Sentencing on Paterson, of Lundin Crescent in Tayport, had been deferred for him to meet social workers.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown imposed 12 months supervision and banned Paterson for driving for as long.

She said: “Since then, you’ve made significant changes.”

Roads ban for V&A worker

A boss at V&A Dundee has been banned from the roads after being caught drink-driving at a train station.

Ailsa Suttie was seen to be unsteady on her feet as she tried to get into a vehicle at around 12.30am on November 23.

Ailsa Suttie
Ailsa Suttie. Image: Facebook

Police were dispatched to Cupar railway station, where the 59-year-old was found to be more than double the legal limit (58mics/ 22).

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Suttie was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle and clutching the keys with the ignition still off.

Suttie, of Kirklands Park, Cupar, admitted being the driver and provided a positive alcohol reading.

Non-contact order for abuser

A court order has been put in place to prevent a Crieff man from contacting a former partner he subjected to an almost four-year-long campaign of domestic abuse.

David Wood, 35, previously admitted engaging in a course of abusive behaviour between April 2019 and February 2023.

At a property in Ferryden in Angus and elsewhere, he committed a catalogue of offending against his former partner.

Wood, of McNee Place in Crieff, admitted he shouted, swore and acted aggressively in possession of a knife, then threw the knife in the vicinity of his then partner.

On various occasions, he acted in an aggressive manner, shouted, swore and repeatedly struck walls and doors within her home.

He repeatedly made threats to harm himself and smashed the woman’s iPhone.

Further, on various occasions he repeatedly contacted the woman by various means.

After meeting with social workers, he returned Forfar Sheriff Court to be sentenced by Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown.

Prosecutor Alan Bell said: “The complainer is supportive of a non-harassment order.”

The sheriff made a supervision order lasting a year and a non-harassment order lasting two years.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Angela Newlands at an earlier appearance at Perth Sheriff Court.
Mum cleared of Perthshire murder jailed for conning Angus OAPs in fake baby scam
George Low
Social club row leads to Dundee pensioner curfew
Ailsa Suttie
V&A Dundee HR manager banned from roads for Fife drink-drive
Lucian McIvor
'Cupid' stalker jailed for hounding woman in Fife
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — 'I only move weed'
Daniel Doherty at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Predatory priest jailed for 16 months at Kirkcaldy after train assault
Rhys Easton
Fife man kicked toddler and left child outside for 'long periods'
Iain Martin
XL Bully-type dog could be destroyed after attacking woman in her Perthshire home
Josua McKeown and a McDonald's sign
McDonald's worker guilty of sexually assaulting three teens at Perth restaurant
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Cyclist clattered and 101 self-own