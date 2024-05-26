Steroid and cocaine-abusing Dundee boyfriend admits campaign of violence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Steroid and cocaine-abusing Dundee boyfriend admits campaign of violence

A court heard audio of Declan Todd's abuse which was so distressing a sheriff asked for it to be switched off.

By Ross Gardiner
Declan Todd
Declan Todd at Forfar Sheriff Court.

An abusive Dundee boyfriend has admitted a campaign of violence towards his former partner, lasting almost a year.

A sheriff asked for audio played in court of Declan Todd roaring at his victim to be stopped because it was so lengthy, adding: “I’m finding it quite distressing.”

Todd, of Arklay Street, admitted engaging in a course of abusive behaviour towards his partner in their flat and elsewhere in the city.

He also attacked her in her family home.

The 26-year-old’s solicitor explained the former cocaine and steroid user is now drug-free, having taken support from Andy’s Man Club.

First offender Todd will be sentenced in July after reports are prepared.

Fiscal depute Calum Gordon told Forfar Sheriff Court Todd and his victim had been in a relationship for around five years.

He said the woman reported the relationship starting well but turning ugly following the death of Todd’s dog and a falling out between him and his father.

In September that year he grabbed his partner’s clothing, pulled her in and pushed her against a doorframe “for a few seconds” before stopping, apparently shocked.

Shortly after this, the couple’s landlord installed CCTV, which did not capture footage of the pair but picked up audio.

Assaults while on crutches

In June the following year, the woman was on crutches and Todd seized her by her jumper in the flat, causing her to fall.

He seized the woman’s face with such force that her gums began to bleed.

The following month, he put two hands around her throat and compressed it, before pushing her onto a bed, getting on top with his legs either side and continuing to hold her throat.

She struggled to breathe and if she made noise, Todd would push down more.

He told her: “You’re going to stop disrespecting me.”

He continued to push and squeeze her, while gritting his teeth.

Still on crutches, the woman said she was leaving and Todd told her he would “kick f*** out of her.”

She got in a friend’s car and burst into tears.

Distressing audio

During another incident, Todd and his victim were arguing about dogs when he grabbed her by the throat with one hand, banging her head off a door.

Dogs were barking as he seized the woman by the body, causing her to fall to the floor.

He then put both hands around her throat and compressed them, pushing her against a door.

Todd left to go to a boxing match and the woman’s colleagues noticed her injuries at work.

In August, the woman was at her family home and sent Todd a Snapchat telling him their relationship was over.

He came over and took her mobile phone, then grabbed her by the neck with both hands and caused her to hit a doorframe.

The court was played CCTV footage which captured upsetting audio of Todd shouting at his victim.

Partially through the lengthy clip, Sheriff Martin-Brown asked for it to be stopped.

Drug abuse

Todd admitted his campaign of abuse, dating from September 2021 to August 2022.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa explained her client has sought support.

She said: “I think it isn’t just the death of the dog and the falling out with his father – that was a catalyst.

“He tells me he had been taking cocaine and steroids.

“He has always come across as a polite individual. Clearly things went badly wrong.”

Sheriff Martin-Brown deferred sentencing until July 4 for reports and continued Todd’s bail.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Christopher Dickson.
Prison warning for Dicksons of Perth boss caught driving while banned for third time
Grant Ross downloaded sick child abuse files.
Carnoustie paedophile admits 'I've been doing stuff' as police uncover obscene images stash
Neil Stephen admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner at Loch Tummel Holiday Park
Serial abuser fined for drunken outburst at Perthshire holiday resort
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Charity box theft and drink-drive scientist
Ean Coutts (left) was murdered by David Barnes.
Fife skeleton-in-cupboard killer loses bid to have prison sentence slashed
Cocaine on a black background
Dunfermline man caught in £190k police cocaine swoop
Christopher Anderson. at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Former maintenance manager admits embezzling £5k from Piperdam resort
David Stewart leaves Perth Sheriff Court
Perthshire farmer shared ex-girlfriend's sex video without her consent
Rapper Caleb Gorman in the music video for Asbo
Perth rapper who threatened to stab police handed curfew break for hip-hop tour
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Hash in the attic (and multiple bags)