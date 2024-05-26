Steroid and cocaine-abusing Dundee boyfriend admits campaign of violence

An abusive Dundee boyfriend has admitted a campaign of violence towards his former partner, lasting almost a year.

A sheriff asked for audio played in court of Declan Todd roaring at his victim to be stopped because it was so lengthy, adding: “I’m finding it quite distressing.”

Todd, of Arklay Street, admitted engaging in a course of abusive behaviour towards his partner in their flat and elsewhere in the city.

He also attacked her in her family home.

The 26-year-old’s solicitor explained the former cocaine and steroid user is now drug-free, having taken support from Andy’s Man Club.

First offender Todd will be sentenced in July after reports are prepared.

Fiscal depute Calum Gordon told Forfar Sheriff Court Todd and his victim had been in a relationship for around five years.

He said the woman reported the relationship starting well but turning ugly following the death of Todd’s dog and a falling out between him and his father.

In September that year he grabbed his partner’s clothing, pulled her in and pushed her against a doorframe “for a few seconds” before stopping, apparently shocked.

Shortly after this, the couple’s landlord installed CCTV, which did not capture footage of the pair but picked up audio.

Assaults while on crutches

In June the following year, the woman was on crutches and Todd seized her by her jumper in the flat, causing her to fall.

He seized the woman’s face with such force that her gums began to bleed.

The following month, he put two hands around her throat and compressed it, before pushing her onto a bed, getting on top with his legs either side and continuing to hold her throat.

She struggled to breathe and if she made noise, Todd would push down more.

He told her: “You’re going to stop disrespecting me.”

He continued to push and squeeze her, while gritting his teeth.

Still on crutches, the woman said she was leaving and Todd told her he would “kick f*** out of her.”

She got in a friend’s car and burst into tears.

Distressing audio

During another incident, Todd and his victim were arguing about dogs when he grabbed her by the throat with one hand, banging her head off a door.

Dogs were barking as he seized the woman by the body, causing her to fall to the floor.

He then put both hands around her throat and compressed them, pushing her against a door.

Todd left to go to a boxing match and the woman’s colleagues noticed her injuries at work.

In August, the woman was at her family home and sent Todd a Snapchat telling him their relationship was over.

He came over and took her mobile phone, then grabbed her by the neck with both hands and caused her to hit a doorframe.

The court was played CCTV footage which captured upsetting audio of Todd shouting at his victim.

Partially through the lengthy clip, Sheriff Martin-Brown asked for it to be stopped.

Drug abuse

Todd admitted his campaign of abuse, dating from September 2021 to August 2022.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa explained her client has sought support.

She said: “I think it isn’t just the death of the dog and the falling out with his father – that was a catalyst.

“He tells me he had been taking cocaine and steroids.

“He has always come across as a polite individual. Clearly things went badly wrong.”

Sheriff Martin-Brown deferred sentencing until July 4 for reports and continued Todd’s bail.

