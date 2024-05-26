Dundee board game cafe owners share vision for community hub after moving into former registration office

A Dundee board game cafe is now open late after moving premises.

Cake or Dice moved out of the Keiller Centre and into the former Dundee registration office on Commercial Street on May 18.

Owners Emma Barry and Laura Stevenson say the move means they can open later and take advantage of passing footfall.

The pair are supported by volunteer Susie Boraman in creating their long-term vision for the business, which offers hot food, cakes and board games for customers.

Emma, from Brechin, told The Courier that since starting the business in 2023 they’ve created a “great community space”.

She said: “It was quite niche to board gamers when we first opened.

“We’ve actually created a great community space from our time in the Keiller Centre and this is something we’re looking to expand on.

“We’re already working with local charities to share the space.

“It was previously a restaurant and also the former registrar’s office so it’s a big building.

“There are rooms down the stairs which we also looking to renovate for a bigger craft area, bookable space and a meditation room.”

The extended opening hours and passing footfall along the busy thoroughfare in the city centre were major plus points in relocating.

Cake or Dice to benefit from ‘great foot traffic’ on Commercial Street

She added: “Many customers said they couldn’t come as much previously due to the opening hours.

“Now we’re out of the Keiller Centre we’ve got more scope to increase the opening hours.

“We’re now opening to 9pm from Wednesday until Saturday.

“This is definitely something which will help us to build on this community space aspect.

“There is also greater foot traffic along Commercial Street.

“We can’t thank Dundee City Council enough for the opportunity to get this space and to create this community hub.”

