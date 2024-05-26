New 11-hour yellow thunderstorm warning issued for Tayside and Fife

A yellow warning has been issued for thunderstorms over Tayside and Fife.

The Met Office warning comes into force from 11am on Monday and is in place until 10pm.

The forecaster warns the extreme weather could cause flash floods.

Driving conditions will be affected and there is a chance railway and bus service could be impacted.

Met Office issues yellow weather warning

The warning reads: “Slow-moving showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop during Monday.

“Rainfall accumulations will vary significantly across the warning area but 10-20 mm in an hour is likely in places with a chance of up to 30-40 mm in a few hours.

“Lightning may also cause impacts.”

Earlier this week Tayside, Fife and Stirling were issued with a 30-hour rain weather warning.