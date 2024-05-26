Labour recommends activists in Aberdeen travel 90 miles to campaign in Fife instead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Labour recommends activists in Aberdeen travel 90 miles to campaign in Fife instead

The party’s website suggests volunteers across the north-east should journey to Dunfermline and Dollar, a top target seat.

By Justin Bowie
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer with Anas Sarwar. Image: Shutterstock.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer with Anas Sarwar. Image: Shutterstock.

Labour is recommending activists in Aberdeen make two-hour long, 90 mile trips to campaign in a key Fife constituency.

The party’s website suggests volunteers across the north-east should journey to Dunfermline and Dollar, a top target seat, instead of canvassing locally.

That’s despite the fact a bombshell poll this week put Labour on 39% in Scotland – ten points ahead of the SNP – and suggested the party could even unseat Dundee-born Westminster leader Stephen Flynn.

Labour’s website allows volunteers to put in their postcode, so they can find out where they are best placed to help the party during the election campaign.

Labour activists in Aberdeen are being urged to campaign in Fife instead.

Someone who lives on Union Grove, in Mr Flynn’s Aberdeen patch, will be told to travel all the way to Dunfermline and Dollar instead.

Three Fife constituencies currently held by the SNP will all be key targets for Labour when voters go to the polls on July 4.

Local Councillor Graeme Downie is contesting the Dunfermline seat for the party and is expected to win based on current polling.

Labour is urging activists to campaign in Dunfermline.

The party also has a strong chance of victory in Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy, currently represented by Alba MP Neale Hanvey.

Melanie Ward, the boss of a top Palestinian aid charity, has been picked to run in that constituency.

She replaced previous candidate Wilma Brown, who was ditched by the party for liking highly offensive social media posts.

Former Labour MSP Richard Baker is fighting to oust the SNP in Glenrothes and Mid Fife, where First Minister John Swinney was campaigning on Saturday.

First Minister John Swinney campaigning in Glenrothes. Image: PA.

The areas covered by the three constituencies were all strongly pro-Labour before the party was almost wiped out in Scotland by the SNP in 2015.

It’s a similar picture elsewhere across the north-east for where activists are being urged to go.

Labour supporters who live in Fraserburgh or Elgin are also told to make the long journey to Dunfermline instead of leafleting locally.

The Labour Party told us the volunteering tool is not widely used by activists, who are more often directed to a page which allows them to find local campaign events.

A spokesperson said the recommendations for long-distance travel were specifically aimed at targeting the most marginal constituencies in the country.

They added that Labour members are regularly given details about campaigning from their local branches.

‘Massive humiliation’

But Aberdeen North SNP MP Kirsty Blackman claimed Labour asking volunteers to go all the way to Fife was a “massive humiliation” for candidates in the north-east.

The Labour Party said it remains determined to fight for every seat in Scotland.

A spokesperson said: “Scottish Labour is fighting in every single part of the country to deliver the change that Scotland needs.

“The people of Aberdeen have been badly let down by this chaotic Tory government and by SNP MPs who have put the party interest ahead of the national interest.

“No SNP or Tory seat is safe – change is possible and Scottish Labour is fighting to deliver it.”