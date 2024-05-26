Dundee coffee shop owner ‘distraught’ as cafe ‘trashed’ during break-in just one week after opening

A Dundee coffee shop was broken into and ‘trashed’ just one week after opening.

EH9 Espresso, on Annfield Road, was targeted overnight on Friday – leaving owner Fraser Smith ‘distraught’.

Nothing of value was taken, but a window was broken and the premises left a mess.

The shop is the second EH9 Espresso in Dundee, and had opened for business on Saturday May 18.

Fraser, 28, explained he discovered the break-in when he went to open the coffee shop on Saturday morning.

He told The Courier: “Someone got in through the window and basically trashed the place.

“However, although there was a real mess and some cakes and juice taken there was nothing of real value missing.

“The till and the tips jar and an iPad had been left for example.”

Fraser added: “However, it was still a real kick in the teeth.

“I was distraught did shed a few tears – a lot of blood, sweat and tears went into getting the coffee shop open.”

He was able to open at 12:30pm – however, the incident meant to was unable to fulfil a commitment to supply coffee at the Duncan of Jordanstone College degree show on Saturday.

He said: “It was a student from the college who helped me design the shop and I wanted to help the college out but obviously I couldn’t do that.”

EH9 Espresso owner overwhelmed by community support after Annfield Road break-in

Despite initially being devastated, Fraser says he has been overwhelmed by support from the local community.

He said: “I received so many messages of support and when I opened the shop there were so many people came along to support me.

“I did a full day’s business in around four hours – it was really emotional for me to have so much support and see so many people behind me.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8am on Saturday we received a report of a break-in at a premises on Annfield Road in Dundee that had happened overnight.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”