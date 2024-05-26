Dundee coffee shop owner ‘distraught’ as cafe ‘trashed’ during break-in just one week after opening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee coffee shop owner ‘distraught’ as cafe ‘trashed’ during break-in just one week after opening

EH9 Espresso owner Fraser Smith says he has been overwhelmed by support from the local community.

By Lindsey Hamilton
new Dundee coffee shop broken in to
Fraser Smith and the broken coffee shop window. Image: Fraser Smith and Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A Dundee coffee shop was broken into and ‘trashed’ just one week after opening.

EH9 Espresso, on Annfield Road, was targeted overnight on Friday – leaving owner Fraser Smith ‘distraught’.

Nothing of value was taken, but a window was broken and the premises left a mess.

new Dundee coffee shop broken into
Fraser outside the coffee shop only a week ago when it opened for the first time, Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The shop is the second EH9 Espresso in Dundee, and had opened for business on Saturday May 18.

Fraser, 28, explained he discovered the break-in when he went to open the coffee shop on Saturday morning.

He told The Courier: “Someone got in through the window and basically trashed the place.

“However, although there was a real mess and some cakes and juice taken there was nothing of real value missing.

“The till and the tips jar and an iPad had been left for example.”

new Dundee coffee shop broken into
Fraser Smith and Camillo Feuchter Image: EH9 Espresso

Fraser added: “However, it was still a real kick in the teeth.

“I was distraught did shed a few tears – a lot of blood, sweat and tears went into getting the coffee shop open.”

He was able to open at 12:30pm – however, the incident meant to was unable to fulfil a commitment to supply coffee at the Duncan of Jordanstone College degree show on Saturday.

He said: “It was a student from the college who helped me design the shop and I wanted to help the college out but obviously I couldn’t do that.”

EH9 Espresso owner overwhelmed by community support after Annfield Road break-in

Despite initially being devastated, Fraser says he has been overwhelmed by support from the local community.

He said: “I received so many messages of support and when I opened the shop there were so many people came along to support me.

“I did a full day’s business in around four hours – it was really emotional for me to have so much support and see so many people behind me.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8am on Saturday we received a report of a break-in at a premises on Annfield Road in Dundee that had happened overnight.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

