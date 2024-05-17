‘Beautiful’ new Dundee coffee shop designed by art college student opening this weekend

A “beautiful” new Dundee coffee shop designed by an art student is opening this weekend.

EH9 Espresso, which already has an outlet on Perth Road, is opening its second cafe in the former J Pearson shoe repair shop on Annfield Road on Saturday.

Work to transform the shop has been ongoing since March – with owner Fraser Smith saying it has been a “labour of love”.

‘Beautiful’ coffee shop to open in Dundee

The 28-year-old told The Courier: “I am absolutely delighted to show everyone what we’ve done with the place – I genuinely think it’s beautiful.

“We teamed up with Duncan of Johnstone (art college) to offer one of the interior design students the project.

“Camillo Feuchter has done a brilliant job working with me and the joiners – the shop is gorgeous.

“The public reception has been mental which is brilliant and reassuring, and there’s been a lot of hype around it.

“Hopefully it will be busy and I can’t wait to get started.”

The shop will see EH9’s coffee, cakes and bagels now be sold from the outlet just off Hawkhill.

Fraser, originally from Fife, opened up his Perth Road shop in 2021 and has seen his business grow.

This included starting what he claims to be Dundee’s first latte art competition.

The name EH9 Espresso originated from his time living in Edinburgh, where he started a blog reviewing coffee shops around the capital.

Fraser hopes the new cafe will be a “social space” for locals to enjoy.

He added: “We’ve taken a plunge to do the expansion, but I believe in no risk and no reward.

EH9 Espresso’s second shop to be ‘social space’

“This is a passion project and we look forward to connecting to the local community.

“A lot of the tables face each other and you’ll be able to talk to the barista from anywhere – it will be a really social space.

“Our team are really excited too, and we can’t wait to be doing what we’re good at – making coffee rather than painting walls.”