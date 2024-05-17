‘Beautiful’ new Dundee coffee shop designed by art college student opening this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Beautiful’ new Dundee coffee shop designed by art college student opening this weekend

EH9 Espresso is opening its second cafe on Saturday.

By Kieran Webster
EH9 owner Fraser Smith at his new café on Annfield Road, Dundee.
EH9 owner Fraser Smith at his new café in Annfield Road, Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A “beautiful” new Dundee coffee shop designed by an art student is opening this weekend.

EH9 Espresso, which already has an outlet on Perth Road, is opening its second cafe in the former J Pearson shoe repair shop on Annfield Road on Saturday.

Work to transform the shop has been ongoing since March – with owner Fraser Smith saying it has been a “labour of love”.

‘Beautiful’ coffee shop to open in Dundee

The 28-year-old told The Courier: “I am absolutely delighted to show everyone what we’ve done with the place – I genuinely think it’s beautiful.

We teamed up with Duncan of Johnstone (art college) to offer one of the interior design students the project.

“Camillo Feuchter has done a brilliant job working with me and the joiners – the shop is gorgeous.

“The public reception has been mental which is brilliant and reassuring, and there’s been a lot of hype around it.

“Hopefully it will be busy and I can’t wait to get started.”

Fraser Smith and Camillo Feuchter. Image: EH9 Espresso

The shop will see EH9’s coffee, cakes and bagels now be sold from the outlet just off Hawkhill.

Fraser, originally from Fife, opened up his Perth Road shop in 2021 and has seen his business grow.

This included starting what he claims to be Dundee’s first latte art competition.

It will open in the former J Pearson shoe repair shop. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The interior of the new EHP Espresso branch. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The name EH9 Espresso originated from his time living in Edinburgh, where he started a blog reviewing coffee shops around the capital.

Fraser hopes the new cafe will be a “social space” for locals to enjoy.

He added: “We’ve taken a plunge to do the expansion, but I believe in no risk and no reward.

EH9 Espresso’s second shop to be ‘social space’

“This is a passion project and we look forward to connecting to the local community.

“A lot of the tables face each other and you’ll be able to talk to the barista from anywhere – it will be a really social space.

“Our team are really excited too, and we can’t wait to be doing what we’re good at – making coffee rather than painting walls.”

