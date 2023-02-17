Dundee coffee shop hosts city’s first latte art competition – here’s what went down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee coffee shop hosts city’s first latte art competition – here’s what went down

By Maria Gran
February 17 2023, 5.00pm
Holly Simpson was one of the competing baristas at the EH9 Espresso latte art throw down. Image: Maria Gran/DC Thomson
Holly Simpson was one of the competing baristas at the EH9 Espresso latte art throw down. Image: Maria Gran/DC Thomson

After hosting what he believes to be Dundee’s first latte art competition, EH9 Espresso owner Fraser Smith says the city’s speciality coffee scene is rising.

Competing baristas and coffee enthusiasts gathered in the Perth Road coffee shop last night (Thursday February 16) for a Valentine’s Day themed “latte heart throw down”.

A total of 15 baristas competed head-to-head, using oat milk to create beautiful pictures on shots of espresso.

Free spectator tickets for the event were snapped up within hours and around 25 people came along to support the coffee competitors.

EH9 Espresso owner Fraser Smith greeting one of the latte art competitors. Image: Maria Gran/DC Thomson

“To sell out overnight was crazy,” said host Fraser Smith.

“These are just fun events, it doesn’t matter who pours better latte art. It’s a chance for people who share a common interest to come together and have a party.”

Latte art in Dundee proving popular

As well as Dundee baristas from EH9, Daily Grind and Dundee Cycle Hub, competitors made their way from St Andrews cafes Spoiled Life and Black Sheep Coffee and Glasgow.

The competitors’ names were picked out of a bowl to decide who went up against one other. Three judges decided which art was the best, and the winning barista proceeded to the next round.

The spin of the “dustbin of fortune” decided which shapes the baristas would make. Image: Maria Gran/DC Thomson

Sticking with the Valentine theme, the first challenge was to make hearts. Chris Heather from Brewery Lane Coffee in Dundee, Matt Cowie from Cairngorm Coffee and Devin Blackie from Minor Figures picked their favourites.

The next round saw the baristas pouring rosettas, before latte swans determined who made the finals.

Judging from the crowd’s cheers for their favourites, it’s clear the passion for coffee is present in Dundee.

Fraser said: “As a business, we set out to spark a bit of a speciality coffee culture in Dundee. There were definitely signs that it was teetering away in the background.

“Doing events like this, in a space where people can relax and engage in the coffee culture is so important.

Judges Devin Blackie, Matt Cowie and Chris Heather in serious discussion. Image: Maria Gran/DC Thomson

“I can see more coffee shops coming in, roasteries starting to pop up, people are using coffee shops for work, leisure, and to meet people.

“We’re seeing real signs of Dundee coffee culture being strong, and it’s only going to grow from here.”

The former Madras College pupil opened the coffee shop in June 2021.

Coffee on the rise in Dundee

While the latte art throw down was a bit of light hearted fun for most, some were in it to win it.

Hundreds of pounds worth of prizes from event sponsors Minor Figures, Cairngorm Coffee, Panther M*lk and Made by Knock was up for grabs, as well as jewellery from Blairgowrie-based Coffee Bean Culture.

The winner walked away with a basket filled with merch, coffee, drinks and a coffee grinder. Image: Maria Gran/DC Thomson

The free pour final saw the baristas choosing their strongest art. In the end, an impressive latte seahorse came out on top.

Dundee’s Brodie Taylor took third place, Kris Sandlan from Glasgow was second and Adam Innes from Glasgow won.

After setting out to boost the city’s coffee scene, spectators praised the EH9 owner’s efforts on the night. One even claimed there would be no Dundee speciality coffee culture without the Perth Road shop.

The three finalists’ latte art. Image: Maria Gran/DC Thomson

Fraser describes the competition as a success, giving proof to the emerging scene in the city.

“I’m really chuffed, because these spaces are so important to communities,” he said.

“We’re trying to have a space where people can chat about coffee, relax, listen to music, and spend time together.

“I definitely hope to hold more competitions in the future. We’ll need to give some of the guys another run for their money.”

More pictures from the night…

