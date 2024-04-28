Were festive woes forgiven after dinner at Forgan’s Broughty Ferry?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Were festive woes forgiven after dinner at Forgan’s Broughty Ferry?

Restaurant reviewer Cat Thomson decided to give Forgan's Broughty Ferry another try after a poor previous visit.

Restaurant reviewer Cat Thomson visited Forgan's Broughty after a poor previous visit in the hopes the venue would make up for its past failings. What did she think? Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Restaurant reviewer Cat Thomson visited Forgan's Broughty after a poor previous visit in the hopes the venue would make up for its past failings. What did she think? Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Cat Thomson

I have to be honest and admit my previous visit to Forgan’s, Broughty Ferry, last Christmas left me slightly disappointed.

The vegetarian main course on the festive menu I’d been looking forward to for weeks was unavailable on the night.

Perhaps a local vegetarian convention had descended on the popular Broughty Ferry spot, leading to the shortage?

I don’t know, but I was miffed!

Not one to hold a grudge, however, I decided to get over my festive woes and head to Forgan’s with my husband for a midweek child-free meal.

What was the atmosphere like at Forgan’s Broughty Ferry?

It might have been a Thursday evening, but there was a pleasant buzz of chatter, with a good few tables occupied in the Broughty Ferry establishment.

On entering, we were greeted by a friendly member of staff behind the bar, and then introduced to our server for the evening.

The entrance to Forgan's Broughty Ferry.
The entrance to Forgan’s Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Our table was in the main restaurant, rather than the bar area, where I’d eaten before.

We both loved the rustic ambience of the wooden-framed bothies that lined both walls.

These can be hired out and would make for a memorable occasion such as a birthday dinner or wedding.

There were lots of quirky details in the decor, such as the clock from Robertson’s Butchers – the previous occupant of the Forgan’s building – as well as candles flickering up the back wall, framing the unusual water fountain feature.

The Robertson’s Butchers clock at Forgan’s, Brook Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Our server brought over a cool bottle of water and poured us each a glass before taking our drinks order. This was a Pepsi Max (£3.25) and a small glass of pinot grigio (£7).

He also poured the soft drink into my husband’s glass and topped it up during the meal, removing the empty bottle to keep our table clear. We thought this was a lovely touch.

Veggie delights on my Forgan’s Broughty Ferry review

Both feeling pretty hungry, we opted for starters. I am not usually a starter person but the basil hummus (£7) intrigued me.

The plate was prettily presented with toasted rye bread, balanced against a neat circle of hummus topped with sun-dried tomato tapenade.

The basil hummus starter at Forgan's Broughty Ferry.
The basil hummus starter at Forgan’s Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The salty, rich tapenade combined well with the creamy hummus, with spicy microgreens and a sweet balsamic drizzle adding extra flavour.

I loved the whole chickpeas in the hummus and the dish was tasty and very moreish – a perfect starter!

Haggis bon bons at Forgan’s Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

My husband did ponder ordering the game terrine (£11) but the haggis bonbons (£7) won. He said they were crunchy and crisp with an earthy, spicy haggis inside.

Microgreens and a whisky aioli accompanied the delicious dish – and there was nothing left on either of our plates.

Tried-and-tested classic met with no complaints

Our starters cleared, we didn’t have long to wait for our mains.

As a vegetarian who’s not keen on pasta, I wasn’t sad to see that standard veggie staple of macaroni cheese missing from the menu.

There was much more imagination afoot here.

The chargrilled celeriac steak (£15) was something a little different. But I was in need of a hearty meal and opted for veggie shepherd’s pie (£16).

Veggie shepherd’s pie at Forgan’s. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

A tasty mix of puy lentils, veggie haggis and roasted carrot were bound together with a satisfying red wine gravy, and topped with fluffy mashed potato.

It was cosy comfort food heaven and I prefer to see this sort of veggie dish based on nourishing pulses rather than soya “meat”.

I loved the sweet and peppery glaze on the tender stem broccoli and carrots.

My one criticism of the meal was that I’d have preferred the carrots to be cooked a little longer to make them slightly softer, as they were cut into thick wedges.

My husband stuck with a tried-and-tested classic – fish and chips (£18).

Fish and chips at Forgan's Broughty Ferry.
Fish and chips did not disappoint at Forgan’s Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

This dish can easily be let down by soggy batter, but that definitely wasn’t the case at Forgan’s.

The large, fresh-tasting haddock fillet was encased in a light and crispy batter.

It was served alongside fluffy chips, mushy peas with a welcome hint of mint, a homemade tartar sauce and fresh lemon.

There were no complaints and not a crumb left!

Desserts and cappuccinos were a must

We were stuffed, yes. But when asked if we wanted to see the dessert menu, could we resist? No!

One dark chocolate mousse (£7) and a coffee and date sticky toffee pudding (£7) later, we were thinking we should maybe have shared a pudding!

The decadent mousse was served in a ramekin, topped with whisky poached berries and a chocolate pencil.

My pudding brought a warming hint of coffee and spice.

It was accompanied by a huge chocolate pencil, a silky butterscotch sauce and a luxurious scoop of Arran vanilla ice cream.

Two cappuccinos (£3.50 each), served with a cute wee plate of tablet, rounded off one of the tastiest meals I’ve enjoyed in a while and gave us the caffeine boost we needed to drive home!.

The verdict

The cheerful and attentive staff, particularly our lovely waiter Howard, really made the evening for us.

Service was friendly and efficient, without us feeling we were being rushed out of the restaurant. We were left to savour our after-dinner coffees and, when we asked for the bill, it was delivered promptly.

The food was delicious, we both left feeling full and happy.

I enjoyed these dishes at Forgan’s Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

I particularly loved seeing some more unusual offerings on the menu, sitting alongside dishes with a Scottish twist and classics cooked to perfection.

I also felt dietary requirements were well catered for.

The portion sizes were generous, and plated simply and beautifully – letting those gorgeous flavours do the talking.

Plus, for those living close by, there is a Locals Card you can sign up for. It offers discounts on both food and drinks and other benefits.

Forgan’s, all is forgiven!

Forgan’s Broughty Ferry information

Address: 234 Brook Street, Broughty Ferry, DD5 2AH

T: 01382 735870

W: forgansbroughtyferry.co.uk

Price: £87.18 for two starters, two mains, two desserts, one glass of wine, one soft drink and two coffees. A 10% service charge was added to the bill.

Disabled access: Yes.

Scores  

Food: 4.5/5
Service: 5/5
Surroundings: 4.5/5

