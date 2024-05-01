Dundee Food and Drink festival 2024 line-up revealed

The Dundee Food and Drink festival 2024 is coming to the city in July, with a range of foodie events planned.

The two-day festival will take place on Saturday July 6 and Sunday July 7, with various pop-ups around the city.

Locations for the festival include Slessor Gardens, V&A Dundee, Discovery Point and the Waterfront, but the hub will be City Square.

There, festival attendees will be able to visit food stalls, watch street performers and enjoy live music during the event.

Local producers like Jim’s Delhi and Lyndsey’s Kitchen will also be hosting cooking demonstrations at The Keiller Centre.

Baking by day, toasties and beer by night during Dundee Food and Drink festival

Other local favourites will be providing their tasty goods, including Law Brewing Co and Strathearn Food Co.

They are joining forces for a toasties and beer night on Saturday July 6.

Dundee social enterprise Braw Tea cafe will be hosting a free baking workshop on the Sunday afternoon.

Jeni Iannetta, who comes from the Kirkton area of Dundee and now runs Bad Girl Bakery near Inverness, will be taking part.

Free activities will also be on offer for children, hosted by ScrapAntics and Dundee Science Centre.

Great opportunity to support local businesses

There will also be a focus on sustainability during the Dundee Food and Drink festival 2024.

“We are going to unpack the story of food and the impact that it has on the environment, on our bodies and on our wellbeing,” adds councillor Heather Anderson, convenor of climate, environment and biodiversity.

Angus chef Dean Banks will give a talk and a Q&A session on sustainability at Dundee cocktail bar, Temple Lane.

Scientists from Dundee University, Abertay University and the James Hutton Institute will also lead talks.

Dundee Cycle Hub, who promote accessible active travel in the city, will be hosting activities at the Waterfront.

Dundee City Council’s fair work, economic growth and infrastructure convener councillor Steven Rome is “really excited” for the festival.

“Local businesses are part of our community, so any opportunity we can give them to showcase what they have, should only be supported,” he says.

Councillors say the event is different from the Dundee Flower and Food Festival which was scrapped by councillors in January of 2023.

This previous festival was cancelled three years in a row after the outbreak of Covid-19, but was a success prior to this, with Hairy Bikers Si King and the late Dave Myers showing up to the 2010 festival.

More local businesses involved in the festival are yet to be announced.