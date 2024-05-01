Dundee Food and Drink festival 2024 line-up revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Dundee Food and Drink festival 2024 line-up revealed

There will be street food, cooking demonstrations, a toastie and beer night and more during the Dundee Food and Drink festival this July.

Councillors Heather Anderson and Steven Rome launched the Dundee Food and Drink Festival line-up in Dundee's City Square,
Councillors Heather Anderson and Steven Rome launched the Dundee Food and Drink Festival line-up in Dundee's City Square today. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

The Dundee Food and Drink festival 2024 is coming to the city in July, with a range of foodie events planned.

The two-day festival will take place on Saturday July 6 and Sunday July 7, with various pop-ups around the city.

Locations for the festival include Slessor Gardens, V&A Dundee, Discovery Point and the Waterfront, but the hub will be City Square.

There, festival attendees will be able to visit food stalls, watch street performers and enjoy live music during the event.

Local producers like Jim’s Delhi and Lyndsey’s Kitchen will also be hosting cooking demonstrations at The Keiller Centre.

Baking by day, toasties and beer by night during Dundee Food and Drink festival

Other local favourites will be providing their tasty goods, including Law Brewing Co and Strathearn Food Co.

They are joining forces for a toasties and beer night on Saturday July 6.

Dundee social enterprise Braw Tea cafe will be hosting a free baking workshop on the Sunday afternoon.

Jackie McKenzie is part of the award-winning team at Dundee cafe Braw Tea.
Jackie McKenzie is part of the award-winning team at Dundee cafe Braw Tea. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Jeni Iannetta, who comes from the Kirkton area of Dundee and now runs Bad Girl Bakery near Inverness, will be taking part.

Free activities will also be on offer for children, hosted by ScrapAntics and Dundee Science Centre.

Great opportunity to support local businesses

There will also be a focus on sustainability during the Dundee Food and Drink festival 2024.

“We are going to unpack the story of food and the impact that it has on the environment, on our bodies and on our wellbeing,” adds councillor Heather Anderson, convenor of climate, environment and biodiversity.

Angus chef Dean Banks will give a talk and a Q&A session on sustainability at Dundee cocktail bar, Temple Lane.

Scientists from Dundee University, Abertay University and the James Hutton Institute will also lead talks.

Dundee Cycle Hub, who promote accessible active travel in the city, will be hosting activities at the Waterfront.

Councillors Heather Anderson and Steven Rome were accompanied by juggling stilt walkers from Showboat Circus as they reveal the line-up for the Dundee Food and Drink Festival.
Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Dundee City Council’s fair work, economic growth and infrastructure convener councillor Steven Rome is “really excited” for the festival.

“Local businesses are part of our community, so any opportunity we can give them to showcase what they have, should only be supported,” he says.

Councillors say the event is different from the Dundee Flower and Food Festival which was scrapped by councillors in January of 2023.

This previous festival was cancelled three years in a row after the outbreak of Covid-19, but was a success prior to this, with Hairy Bikers Si King and the late Dave Myers showing up to the 2010 festival.

More local businesses involved in the festival are yet to be announced.

More from Food & Drink

The Silverwood Sizzler food truck, co-owned by Rod Sim, has now opened in the Carse of Gowrie, Perthshire.
First look at new Silverwood Sizzler food truck in Perthshire
Restaurant reviewer Cat Thomson visited Forgan's Broughty after a poor previous visit in the hopes the venue would make up for its past failings. What did she think? Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Were festive woes forgiven after dinner at Forgan's Broughty Ferry?
4
You'll be spoilt for choice for great food and drink in and around Pitlochry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
The best food and drink to try on a day in and around Pitlochry
What did journalist Joanna Bremner think of £150 'women's wellness day' at award-winning Fife retreat? Image: Suzanne Black Photography.
What did I think of £150 'women's wellness day' at award-winning Fife retreat?
Broth3rs Restaurant in Perth offers up authentic Italian fodder. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Broth3rs in Perth nails crowd-pleasers and traditional Italian dishes alike
We review German rotisserie chicken in Monifieth for a Drive-Thru Review, with British young piemaker of the year, Ethan O'Hare.
We try German Rotisserie Chicken takeaway in Monifieth car wash - hidden gem or…
You can enjoy your meal outside in a range of Fife restaurants, including Society Kirkcaldy. Image: Society Kirkcaldy.
5 spots to dine al fresco in Fife when the sun is shining (and…
Lauren Runciman, director of Black Mamba, Dundee, says the Dundee high streets are not dying.
'Dundee isn't dying': How popular eateries are leading a city centre revival
4
Jamie Butler is the new owner of The Copper Oven pizza restaurant in Arbroath.
'I quit my call centre job to learn pizza from the pros in Naples…
Perthshire MasterChef finalist Sarah Rankin has released her first cookbook, showcasing the bountiful larder of Perthshire, Fife and Angus. Image: Sarah Rankin Cooks.
Perthshire MasterChef finalist Sarah Rankin on why we should connect with our food’s origins

Conversation