Perthshire church on sale for just £50k has huge potential

A charming 19th-century Perthshire church is for sale.

Church of Scotland has put Kilspindie Church in Errol on the market.

The property has been at the heart of the village since 1815.

The B-listed building is being sold but the surrounding graveyard is owned and maintained by Perth and Kinross Council.

Kilspindie Church comprises a main worship hall, viewing gallery and a session room.

It could be used, without needing to obtain change of use consent, as a day nursery, day centre, museum, art gallery or public library.

It also has the potential to be converted into a theatre, cinema or entertainment venue, retail space or community resource – subject to obtaining consent.

Kilspindie Church is being marketed by the Church of Scotland for offers over £49,999.