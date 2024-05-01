Perthshire church on sale for just £50k has huge potential

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire church on sale for just £50k has huge potential

It could be converted into a day nursery, museum, art gallery or public library - without consent.

By Chloe Burrell
Kilspindie Church in Errol.
Kilspindie Church in Errol has hit the market. Image: Church of Scotland

A charming 19th-century Perthshire church is for sale.

Church of Scotland has put Kilspindie Church in Errol on the market.

The property has been at the heart of the village since 1815.

The B-listed building is being sold but the surrounding graveyard is owned and maintained by Perth and Kinross Council.

Kilspindie Church in Errol.
Kilspindie Church in Errol is a B-listed building. Image: Church of Scotland
Main worship hall in Kilspindie Church, Errol.
Main worship hall in the church. Image: Church of Scotland
Main worship hall in Kilspindie Church, Errol.
The church has been in Errol since 1815. Image: Church of Scotland
Viewing platform at Kilspindie Church, Errol.
There is a viewing platform at the church. Image: Church of Scotland
Session room at Kilspindie Church, Errol.
The session room at the church. Image: Church of Scotland

Kilspindie Church comprises a main worship hall, viewing gallery and a session room.

It could be used, without needing to obtain change of use consent, as a day nursery, day centre, museum, art gallery or public library.

It also has the potential to be converted into a theatre, cinema or entertainment venue, retail space or community resource – subject to obtaining consent.

Kilspindie Church is being marketed by the Church of Scotland for offers over £49,999.

More from Perth & Kinross

Racing green Mini Cooper in Grassicks of Perth showroom
Perth car dealership 'blown away' as mystery supporter donates Mini Cooper for CHAS prize…
The A827 in Killin
Alert for Perthshire drivers ahead of 70-mile diversion over 13 days due to A827…
Lawn mower nest to strip of long grass with yellow flowers
Long grass policy to be extended across Perth and Kinross
Cyclists at the Etape Caledonia in 2023
Etape Caledonia 2024: Details of road closures for major Perthshire cycling event
An image showing a map of the works and views of the Swallow Roundabout.
Swallow Roundabout roadworks: All we know so far as Dundee drivers face a year…
5
Dewars Centre and Perth Leisure Pool.
Original price tag for new Perth leisure centre revealed in council emails
Empty Perth Harbour quayside
No Perth Harbour closure bid submitted - 14 months after vote to axe it
Four people standing outside Fisher's Hotel, Pitlochry
Pitlochry hotel to the rescue with new summer home for heritage centre
Firefighters after rescuing a child outside Fair City Munchkins nursery in Viewlands Terrace, Perth.
Child rescued after being locked in car outside Perth nursery
Large police presence, including armed and riot police, in Cromlix Road, Perth.
Man, 54, arrested after armed and riot police swarm Perth street

Conversation