Munro-bagger’s hunt for missing mascot lost on Perthshire hike

Allan MacRaild's swan soft toy went missing on a five-Munro trek from Spittal of Glenshee

By Morag Lindsay
Allan MacRaild posing on Scottish mountain top with white swan soft toy
Allan MacRaild and Swanku in happier times. Image: Supplied.

A Munro-bagger has been left “devastated” after his lucky mascot went astray on a hike in Highland Perthshire.

Swanku, a tutu-wearing swan soft toy, has accompanied Allan MacRaild on all of his mountain adventures since their first trip together to Kilimanjaro.

The pair have posed for selfies atop numerous Munros, in addition to Africa’s highest peak.

Allan MacRaild selfie with pink soft toy swan
Allan MacRaild and Swanku parted company in Glenshee. Image: Supplied.

But a weekend visit to the Spittal of Glenshee ended in disaster when they somehow parted company.

Now Allan is hoping someone will find the missing mascot and return Swanku to him.

The swan toy was a gift from a friend before his Kilimanjaro expedition.

And Allan says it has “huge sentimental value”.

Allan MacRaild and white swan soft top next to sign at peak of Kilimanjaro
The selfie that started it all for Allan MacRaild and Swanku. Image: Supplied.

Swanku slipped from his backpack during an epic five-Munro hike on Sunday.

Allan, had been making his way from the Spittal of Glenshee through the peat hag between Beinn Lutharn Mhòr and Carn Bhac when he noticed something missing.

“Swanku has been to the summit of Kilimanjaro with me and has huge sentimental value,” he said.

Allan MacRaild and soft toy swan next to Cairn on mountaintop
The pair tick another peak off their list. Image: Supplied.

“I would happily arrange postage if anyone finds this feisty swan.

“Keep your eyes peeled for the pink tutu.”

Swanku’s fame spreads far and wide

When last seen, Swanku was also wearing a Grayson Perry badge and a “pole pole” bracelet as a belt.

Pole pole is Swahili for “slowly slowly” – crucial advice when climbing at high altitude.

Allan MacRaild with white swan soft toy, wearing pink tut, badge and bracelet round waist
Swanku was wearing distinctive clothing. Image: Supplied.
Allan MacRaild leaning on stick with swan toy's head poking out of backpack on mountainside
One man and his swan. Image: Supplied.

Allan, from Edinburgh, posted about Swanku’s disappearance in Munro-bagging groups on social media, urging fellow climbers to keep a look out.

Since then, the missing toy’s description have been shared across the internet.

And while his Swanku was always a natural in front of the camera, he says he hadn’t expected her to become such a social media sensation.

Allan MacRaild with two friends in climbing career, his swan soft toy and a stuffed fox
Allan MacRaild, Swanku and pals of thr human and stuffed variety. Image: Supplied.

“Swanku was always keen for a summit selfie and often joined her pal Foxku (a Munro completist) in a pose,” added Allan.

“I’ve become so attached to her, and am pretty bereft that I’ve lost her.”

• Let us know if you find Swanku on your travels and we’ll make sure she and Allan are reunited.

 

