Police say spate of motorhome thefts across Tayside are linked

Detectives say there have been similarities in each of the thefts.

By Neil Henderson
Lorne Street, Monifieth.
Lorne Street, Monifieth.

Police are probing a spate of motorhome thefts across Tayside which they say are linked.

Four Fiat vans – two Fiat Ducatos, a Benimar Mileo and a Fiat Trigano – were stolen from properties between Tuesday and Friday.

Two of the vehicles were stolen in Crieff while others were also stolen from addresses in Monifief and Invergowrie.

Investigators say there are similarities between each of the Tayside motorhome thefts and believe they are linked.

The vehicles were taken from Lorne Street, Monifieth, Sauchie Road and Foyers Way in Crieff and Errol Road in Invergowrie.

Detectives say motorhome thefts are linked

Three of the four vans have since been recovered in the Tayside area.

However, the Fiat Ducatos, stolen on Friday, remains outstanding.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Inspector Simon Murray has warned owners to remain vigilant.

He said: “We are investigating these thefts and I would urge anyone who believes they may have any information or who had seen any suspicious behaviour to get in touch.

Police warning owners to remain vigilant

“We would also urge anyone with a motorhome to be aware and vigilant against the risk of thefts.

“There are a few simple steps that be useful to prevent theft.

“Using a steering lock can be an effective way of ensuring that your vehicle is not stolen. It can be a useful deterrent.

“If you have a garage, I strongly recommend you use it to secure your vehicle out of sight.

“Vehicle trackers and tracking devices are also a form of additional security and can assist in recovering stolen cars quickly.

“Ensure your vehicle is locked and secure and all valuables removed when not in use.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland by calling 101, quoting reference 0411 of 23 July.

