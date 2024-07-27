Fears Glenisla Hotel could be forced to close due to ‘confusing’ road signs

The owner of a Perthshire hotel fears lack of business due to poor signage during six months of roadworks could force her to close her business for good.

Isobel Webster, who owns the Glenisla Hotel at Kirkton of Glenisla, says road closure signs erected by Angus Council for most of this year have had a devastating effect on trade at the hotel.

She is now suing the council for alleged loss of earnings and fears that if no recompense is forthcoming she will be forced to close the hotel.

The signs have now been removed, with the roadworks due to be completed by the end of July.

But Google Maps still indicates that the road to Glenisla and the hotel are closed at Brewlands Hall.

Road closed signs led to ‘massive downturn in trade’

Isobel said: “The signs saying the road to Glenisla, and therefore to the hotel, was closed undoubtedly had a huge effect on our business.

“Many people heading to the glen believed they could not continue with their journey and this, in turn, meant people weren’t coming to the hotel – leading to a massive downturn in trade.

“We have heard from many people that potential customers and guests assumed they couldn’t access the hotel, whereas they could have.

“Many people do not get phone signal coverage in this area, so often phoning to check is not possible.

“We ended up with so little trade that we closed two extra days a week at the start of the year and only opened on weekends for January.

“Then the road closure signs went away and we thought we were up and running again but the problem remains because, according to Google Maps the road remains closed.

“This has been pointed out to Angus Council but still nothing has been done to rectify this.”

Fears Glenisla Hotel forced to close if no compensation paid

Isobel added: “I am seeking compensation from Angus Council and if none is forthcoming I genuinely fear I will have no option other than to close the hotel.

“I have had such a loss of revenue I will not be able to continue trading.”

Isobel added that while she was delighted the roadworks were carried out, her issue was around the council’s confusing and unclear road signage.

She said; “There were business open as usual signs – but these were not clear and hidden behind other signs.

“We need immediate action if anything is to be salvaged.”

A spokesperson for Angus Council said: “The council is in direct communication with Glenisla Hotel and providing advice on relevant matters.

“We are unable to comment further at this time.”