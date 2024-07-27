Rhys Breen in no doubt Dunfermline will ‘hit ground running’ when Championship kicks off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Rhys Breen in no doubt Dunfermline will ‘hit ground running’ when Championship kicks off

The Pars will draw a veil over their disappointing Premier Sports Cup campaign when they host Cove Rangers.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. defender Rhys Breen.
Dunfermline defender Rhys Breen. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Rhys Breen is adamant Dunfermline will ‘hit the ground running’ in next weekend’s Championship kick-off.

The Pars conclude a disappointing Premier Sports Cup campaign by hosting Cove Rangers this afternoon knowing they are already out of the competition.

Last weekend’s narrow 1-0 defeat to Livingston was exacerbated by the preceding shock 2-0 loss to Forfar Athletic and ensures the final tie of the group is a dead rubber.

But Breen is convinced the Fifers have learned their lessons from those consecutive setbacks. And he is determined to prove they can look forward to the league with optimism.

Rhys Breen in action for Dunfermline Athletic FC.
Rhys Breen in action for Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“The results haven’t played our way. We know that and obviously we are not happy about that,” said the former Rangers defender.

“But we will probably learn a lot more from that going into the season than beating teams four or five-nil.

“The boys have not taken it to heart that we have been beaten in these games. It hurts a wee bit but we need to make sure the positivity is there.

“No doubt when we come to play Livingston [in the opening league game], the spirits and tempos will be at max.

‘A right good season’

“We know how hard a league it is, we were in it last season. With injuries, it didn’t work out our way.

“But, this season, there is no doubt that we are going to be hitting the ground running.

“The way the boys have come back fit for pre-season, everybody has come back with a good head on their shoulders. And the boys will be ready for the game against Livingston.

“Hopefully we will have a right good season ahead of us.”

Pars. boss James McPake.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

The Pars have not seen the kind of extensive overhaul that some Championship competitors have experienced this summer.

Only Chris Kane, who saw out last term on loan at East End Park, Kieran Ngwenya and David Wotherspoon have been added to last season’s squad.

However, there have been changes in the way manager James McPake wants his side to approach aspects of matches.

And Breen has confessed the cup games have shown Dunfermline still have work to do to come to terms with the tweaks.

“We will just work on a few things and tidy up on a lot of things,” added the 24-year-old.

Breen: ‘Different roles’

“We looked at the game against Livingston. There are a lot of positive things to take out of it, but just wee simple things [went wrong] within the game – in defence, midfield, the attackers.

“We have new players in and some of the things we want to do this season are a bit different from last season. When we are in training we are working on things.

“Myself, I have been told to do different things within the team. I have different roles within the team – and still with the same roles as last season.

“We want to be different all over the pitch. And we want to play out from the back, to do different things within the pitch, and the biggest one is just to win the ball back.

“We want to make sure that we have that energy within the team and make sure that, if we do make the mistake, we are getting the ball back after a couple of seconds.”

More from Football

Adam Webb.
JIM SPENCE: I suspect Adam Webb will set high bar at St Johnstone –…
Drey Wright will be back in the St Johnstone team to face East Fife.
St Johnstone need to avoid 'negative vibe' that lingered last season, says Drey Wright
David Babunski has scored three goals in his three outings for Dundee United
Jim Goodwin opens up on 'difficult' Richard Odada call as Dundee United boss revels…
11
St Johnstone legend, Stevie May, has been told he can leave.
Craig Levein: Why I'm letting Stevie May leave St Johnstone and why I've missed…
Dundee United's Richard Odada got 45 minutes under his belt
Richard Odada becomes Dundee United signing No.9
2
Jort van der Sande will fight Louis Moult and Tony Watt for a place in attack
JIM SPENCE: Jort van der Sande could be player Dundee United fans thought they…
Raith Rovers striker Callum Smith.
Callum Smith takes confidence from first Raith Rovers goal of the season as he…
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
What needs to happen for Raith Rovers to make it out of League Cup…
Dundee United's Jack Walton has returned to United following a splendid 2023/24 campaign
Jack Walton insists 'work in progress' Dundee United WILL be ready for derby day
3
Simon Murray is welcomed as a Dundee player by manager Tony Docherty. Image: David Young/Dundee FC
Simon Murray can better last season's 23-goal tally insists Dundee boss Tony Docherty
2