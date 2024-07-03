David Wotherspoon sets out goals for Dunfermline and Canada as ex-St Johnstone and Dundee United man reveals new team-mates’ jokes

David Wotherspoon has laughed off the jokes of his new Dunfermline team-mates – but he insists his club and international goals are deadly serious.

The former St Johnstone star has penned a one-year deal with the Pars and made his debut in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw in a friendly with Cove Rangers.

The move to East End Park comes 12 months on from contract talks with the club that ultimately broke down without a resolution

‘Spoony’ eventually joined Inverness Caley Thistle on a short-term deal and then Dundee United, where he went on to win the Championship title.

But he is happy to have reached an agreement with the Fifers this time round to be reunited with plenty of familiar faces.

Those include Saints’ Scottish Cup-winning captain – and now Dunfermline number two – Dave Mackay and ex-Hibs colleague manager James McPake.

“Credit to the gaffer and Dave,” said Wotherspoon, who played for 45 minutes against Cove. “They allowed me to come in and train when I didn’t have a club last year.

“I did look to stay but, unfortunately, that didn’t work out. Then, I’m here this year and fortunately we got something sorted.

“It was a running joke that they were just trying to get me fit for another club in the Championship!

Wotherspoon: ‘It was a crazy year’

“But the boys have been great. I came in last year and they were great, and then this year they’ve just been the same. It’s like I had never been away.

“It’s great to get something done and I can enjoy my football with them and we can kick on and look to have a good season.”

Speaking of his time since being released by Saints in May 2023, he added: “It was a crazy year. I’d never been in that situation before, where I didn’t have a club.

“I was coming off the back of playing international football in a massive tournament, to then not having a club for a number of months.

“But I’m delighted to get this sorted, and having [signed for] a year. Hopefully we can do something this season.”

As well as the management duo of McPake and Mackay, Wotherspoon also played with Chris Kane, Aaron Comrie and Michael O’Halloran during his decade winning three cups at McDiarmid Park.

Those successful times led to a call-up from Canada – his mother’s homeland – for the first time in 2018.

An appearance at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar followed and then last summer he was part of The Canucks squad for the CONCACAF Nations League and then Gold Cup.

Then came the uncertainty at club level.

But, as currently watching his adopted nation in Copa America, where they have reached the quarter-finals, the 34-year-old is adamant he has not given up hope of returning to the international fold.

‘Always in the back of my mind’

And he admits Canada, the USA and Mexico hosting the 2026 World Cup is all the motivation he needs.

“I’ve always got my eye on what they’re doing,” he said of Canada. “At the moment, they’re doing really well over in the Copa America.

“They qualified for the next round, which was tough because they had a really tough group (Argentina, Chile and Peru).

“So, I’m keeping an eye on that and always supporting them, because they’re a great bunch of boys. With the new manager (Jesse Marsch) as well, it’s obviously exciting times.

“With the World Cup coming in 2026, international football is always in the back of my mind.

“I feel I’ve got a lot to give in football still. Hopefully I can show that and progress and help the team [Dunfermline] out, first and foremost.

“Hopefully they [Canada] will keep an eye on me. First and foremost, I wast just trying to get my club situation sorted.

“And then I can go and enjoy my football without any thoughts in the back of my mind; I can just relax and enjoy it.

“I’m just looking forward to that.”