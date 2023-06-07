Former St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon selected for Canada squad

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

David Wotherspoon has been named in the latest Canada squad, just days after being released by St Johnstone.

The midfielder, one of eight Saints players not offered new contracts by manager Steven MacLean, will fly out to Las Vegas next week for the Concacaf Nations League Finals.

Canada face Panama in the first semi-final match on Wednesday, June 15, with the winner advancing to the final on Sunday, June 18 to take on either Mexico or USA.

“This is an experienced group of players with a hunger to win silverware for Canada,” said Canada’s head coach, John Herdman.

“We know we have a big opportunity in front of us to lift a trophy, but we also know it’s going to be difficult and we are relishing that challenge.”

Wotherspoon cemented his status as Saints’ greatest ever player by coming on as a substitute in Canada’s last group match in the World Cup finals.