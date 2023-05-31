David Wotherspoon thanks St Johnstone fans for ‘overwhelming’ support following release by Perth club

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone legend David Wotherspoon has thanked Perth fans for the “overwhelming” support shown to him since news broke that he will be leaving McDiarmid Park.

Manager Steven MacLean decided to release the Canadian international as he begins work to reshape his squad for next season.

Born and bred in Perthshire, Wotherspoon won three trophies with Saints and claimed the unofficial ‘greatest ever player’ tag.

The ex-Hibs man, signed by Tommy Wright in 2013, posted a farewell message on social media.

“After 10 magnificent years playing at the club I grew up supporting, my time has come to an end,” said Wotherspoon.

“The memories created throughout my time at St Johnstone have been incredible and will never be forgotten.

“Firstly I’d like to thank the players I have had the pleasure of sharing a dressing-room with.

“Such a great group of lads who have supported and shown me great friendships.

“To the managers I have had, the pleasure of working under and had so much success with – thank you for giving me the chance to play for the team I love!

“To the backroom staff and other staff members that work in the club who have helped me over the years, I am truly grateful for everything you have done for me.

“A big thank you and love to my wife and kids for their support over the 10 years. It’s been so hard on them but they were always there for me through the highs and the lows.

“My biggest thankyou is to YOU, the fans.

“The amount of messages and posts I have received over these past two days has been overwhelming and I want to thank you for supporting me and allowing me to play for the team we all love.

“It’s hard for me to put into words what this club means to me as a fan and a player. It will always have a place in my heart.”