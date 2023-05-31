David Wotherspoon thanks St Johnstone fans for ‘overwhelming’ support following release by Perth club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

David Wotherspoon thanks St Johnstone fans for ‘overwhelming’ support following release by Perth club

The three-time cup winner spent 10 years at McDiarmid Park.

By Eric Nicolson
David Wotherspoon celebrates Saints' 2014 Scottish Cup win.
David Wotherspoon celebrates Saints' 2014 Scottish Cup win. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone legend David Wotherspoon has thanked Perth fans for the “overwhelming” support shown to him since news broke that he will be leaving McDiarmid Park.

Manager Steven MacLean decided to release the Canadian international as he begins work to reshape his squad for next season.

Born and bred in Perthshire, Wotherspoon won three trophies with Saints and claimed the unofficial ‘greatest ever player’ tag.

The ex-Hibs man, signed by Tommy Wright in 2013, posted a farewell message on social media.

“After 10 magnificent years playing at the club I grew up supporting, my time has come to an end,” said Wotherspoon.

“The memories created throughout my time at St Johnstone have been incredible and will never be forgotten.

“Firstly I’d like to thank the players I have had the pleasure of sharing a dressing-room with.

“Such a great group of lads who have supported and shown me great friendships.

“To the managers I have had, the pleasure of working under and had so much success with – thank you for giving me the chance to play for the team I love!

“To the backroom staff and other staff members that work in the club who have helped me over the years, I am truly grateful for everything you have done for me.

“A big thank you and love to my wife and kids for their support over the 10 years. It’s been so hard on them but they were always there for me through the highs and the lows.

“My biggest thankyou is to YOU, the fans.

“The amount of messages and posts I have received over these past two days has been overwhelming and I want to thank you for supporting me and allowing me to play for the team we all love.

“It’s hard for me to put into words what this club means to me as a fan and a player. It will always have a place in my heart.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from St Johnstone FC

Stevie May, Ryan McGowan, Nicky Clark and Drey Wright all had good seasons for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone 2022/23 player ratings: 21 stars go under microscope as Steven MacLean plans…
St Johnstone great David Wotherspoon.
St Johnstone great David Wotherspoon among 8 Perth players released by McDiarmid Park club
St Johnstone had two managers in 2022/23, Steve MacLean and Callum Davidson.
St Johnstone 2022/23 season review: Old wounds quickly reopened but new Steven MacLean era…
Murray Davidson gets a fitting send-off at McDiarmid Park.
'I couldn't keep struggling to get out of bed': St Johnstone legend Murray Davidson…
Murray Davidson given a guard of honour by his St Johnstone team-mates.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean relieved Steve Brown and Murray Davidson got the perfect…
Chris Kane celebrates scoring to make it 2-0.
St Johnstone verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Chris Kane scores…
St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown is set to step aside. Image: SNS
Steven MacLean predicts 'emotional day' in Perth as St Johnstone chairman steps down
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone confirm Steven MacLean as next manager on 3-year contract
Murray Davidson
Steven MacLean urges St Johnstone fans to give retiring legend Murray Davidson farewell he…
Murray Davidson has retired.
20 pictures that tell story of Murray Davidson's stunning St Johnstone career as Perth…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]