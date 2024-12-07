Simo Valakari hails St Johnstone performance in Aberdeen draw – and insists Perth side could have had more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari hails St Johnstone performance in Aberdeen draw – and insists Perth side could have had more

The Perth boss was delighted with his players at Pittodrie.

By Sean Hamilton
St Johnstone's Makenzie Kirk (C) celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 with teammates Drey Wright (L) and Jason Holt. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Simo Valakari was over the moon with the performance that earned St Johnstone a hard-fought draw in Aberdeen.

But the Perth manager felt his side could have easily been heading back down the A90 with three points.

Makenzie Kirk gave Saints a first half lead after profiting from a James McGarry mis-clearance to slam home from close range.

In the aftermath, Valakari’s side held the Dons at bay well, despite having to operate with a makeshift defence, while retaining an attacking threat of their own.

After Leighton Clarkson’s equaliser early in the second half, Aberdeen turned up the pressure.

Even so, a solid-looking Saints side held them at arm’s length, and had two excellent chances to win the game, first when a Nicky Clark drive bobbled around the six-yard box before being claimed by Dons keeper Ross Doohan, then at the death from a 20-yard free-kick, which Graham Carey could only curl wide.

Valakari felt his side’s showing was a mark of the progress they have made over the last few months.

Saints boss Valakari issues instructions to his side at Pittodrie. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock

So much so, he admitted to a tinge of disappointment that they hadn’t won the game.

“We played very well today.. We played extremely well. ” he said.

“The only thing we have been talking about with the players is: we compete, we perform, we try to play as well as possible – the results will come.

“So do we feel disappointed to only get one point? Maybe.

“But I’m so pleased about the performance from our players – how they work with the ball, how they work without the ball against a top side that is playing in front of their own fans.

“We looked solid – and I liked that.

“There was a moment when we needed to defend and we defended ugly in some moments, but there were some moments when we played good football with the ball in difficult conditions.

“We created, I think, even more chances than the opponent to get something.

“So, again, a performance like this gives the platform, the foundation, that the results will come, so I’m very pleased about that.”

Valakari’s plans for the match were scuppered minutes before kick-off when Bozo Mikulic pulled up injured in the warm-up.

In his place, Kyle Cameron was drafted in alongside Jack Sanders at centre-back.

Matt Smith returned to the starting line-up after back-to-back games as a substitute.

Matt Smith takes to the pitch after Saints’ arrival at Pittodrie. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

The Saints boss had to reassure Smith in midweek after the midfielder sought a conversation over his place in the pecking order.

His answer was emphatic.

And deed followed word at Pittodrie, with Smith preferred alongside Sven Sprangler and Jason Holt in the middle of the park, with Nicky Clark deployed at the tip of Valakari’s preferred diamond formation.

The Finn’s other change came at left-back where, after Andre Raymond joined Barry Douglas in the McDiarmid Park treatment room, Drey Wright was deployed, with Lewis Neilson stepping into his vacated right-back slot.

Saints’ first chance came in the eighth minute, when Smith picked out a clever ball forward to Benji Kimpioka, who nutmegged his defender and strode towards goal.

Unfortunately for the Perth side, the Dons defence was able to get back and crowd out the breakaway after Kimpioka picked out Holt, who was outmuscled, with the ball claimed by Dons keeper Ross Doohan.

With Aberdeen enjoying the lions share of possession on their own patch, Saints dropped deep to make life difficult for their hosts in and around.

However, they remained a clear threat on the break and, after a neat move on 25 minutes, the superb Clark picked out Smith, who fired in a cross towards Kirk.

Makenzie Kirk rifles the ball past Aberdeen keeper Ross Doohan. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock

Dons defender McGarry looked certain to handle the danger, but his attempted clearance cannoned comically off his own face and straight to Kirk, who lashed past Doohan to give Saints the lead.

As the home crowd grew restless, Neilson came within a whisker of doubling the Perth side’s lead just after the half-hour when his cushioned volley pinged off the crossbar.

Saints had to weather a storm of Aberdeen possession before the break, although clear-cut chances were few and far between.

In contrast, some of the passing football conducted between the likes of Sanders, Neilson, Sven Sprangler, Jason Holt, Smith, and Clark in particular was lovely to watch.

Having been booed off at half-time, a response from the Dons was to be expected.

It only took 10 minutes after the restart for it to arrive, when Clarkson arrived at the perfect time to prod home a Duk cross, who had hit the by-line and cut the ball back after finding himself one-v-one with Neilson.

Smith, having shone in the first half, was withdrawn just after the hour mark, with Adama Sidibeh thrown on in his place.

Saints fans huddle together as the wind and rain lashes down on Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Josh Rae was called into action as pressure mounted on the Saints rear-guard, parrying to safety a Duk effort aimed at his far post.

But it wasn’t one-way traffic. And when Kirk won a free-kick in the right wing area, the resultant cross saw a Sanders header cleared as far as Clark, whose drive was saved, then bounced enticingly around the six yard box before it was claimed by Doohan.

As the wind and rain swirled around Pittodrie, Saints had to hold firm at the back, which they did successfully, before earning their own chance to turn one point into three at the death, when Graham Carey stepped up in injury time to try his luck from a free-kick.

He curled it high and wide to ensure a share of the spoils that St Johnstone will enjoy as much as Aberdeen will resent.

Conversation